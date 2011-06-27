Used 1995 Toyota MR2 Consumer Reviews
Go kart on the streets!!
I've owned this car since the beginning of 2008. This car is a gem. The car has performed flawlessly. I've put about 10k miles since then with 0 problems. Handling is superb for a 13 yr old car. Handling is amazing and always fun to drive. Mid-engine layout is rare and only found in exotic cars. If you can find a 1995, get it. Toyota of North America only sold about 300 in 1995. Toyota reliability and build is legendary. Will keep this car for a very long time!
Affordable, reliable sportscar
I have owned 5 Toyota mr2s. My 1995 is by far the best. Handles like it's on rails. Has timeless sportscar stying and looks. A very rare, affordable sportscar.
Smart mans Exotic
Having looked around for a number of years i found a fully loaded 1995 MR2 with an automatic. For the money you cant get a better mid engine car. The car drives like a go-cart. people mistaken this car for a Ferrari everywhere i drive. Sadly the car was rear ended at a red light at 40mph and totaled. I would definitely buy another one this year if i found one in mint shape. 1995 Toyota MR2 Black/Tan leather T-Tops
a poor man's ferrari
excellent car for what i paid for. it has an ageless appearance that will always look good. And behind those great looks is an excellent 200hp engine that will push you to 0-60 in less then 6 seconds if you keep it in tune and learn to properly launch the car off the line.
MY 7th 2nd Gen MR2
I had 2 for awhile my 1995 N/A (normally aspirated) non-Turbo sunroof car around 34 of 200 imported that year. Just over 500 1994-1995 models total. They are a different animal than their predecessors 1991-1993 and the 1993 having differences than the 1991-1992 models. The 95 received better seats and sporty patterns in the cloth unless you got the Turbo then you had leather. Very comfortable to drive whether taking it easy or bringing the gears through each of their rev limits, just plain fun. The designers had a 348 Ferrari on the design floor in which to pen the 2nd generation MR2. some people say it was the 355 but if you look close you will see the 348. This car is very reasonable in price for the car you get. I love this car and will never sell it. I have had both Stock Turbo and N/A models and both are a blast to drive. Pricing Guide check this link out http://www.mr2.com/forums/entries/31-94-95-MR2-pricing-guide.
