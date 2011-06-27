Used 1995 Toyota MR2 Consumer Reviews

Go kart on the streets!! steve403 , 12/20/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've owned this car since the beginning of 2008. This car is a gem. The car has performed flawlessly. I've put about 10k miles since then with 0 problems. Handling is superb for a 13 yr old car. Handling is amazing and always fun to drive. Mid-engine layout is rare and only found in exotic cars. If you can find a 1995, get it. Toyota of North America only sold about 300 in 1995. Toyota reliability and build is legendary. Will keep this car for a very long time! Report Abuse

Affordable, reliable sportscar ray oconnor , 03/19/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned 5 Toyota mr2s. My 1995 is by far the best. Handles like it's on rails. Has timeless sportscar stying and looks. A very rare, affordable sportscar.

Smart mans Exotic Vanc , 07/29/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Having looked around for a number of years i found a fully loaded 1995 MR2 with an automatic. For the money you cant get a better mid engine car. The car drives like a go-cart. people mistaken this car for a Ferrari everywhere i drive. Sadly the car was rear ended at a red light at 40mph and totaled. I would definitely buy another one this year if i found one in mint shape. 1995 Toyota MR2 Black/Tan leather T-Tops

a poor man's ferrari Stephen W. , 03/06/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful excellent car for what i paid for. it has an ageless appearance that will always look good. And behind those great looks is an excellent 200hp engine that will push you to 0-60 in less then 6 seconds if you keep it in tune and learn to properly launch the car off the line.