Used 1995 Toyota MR2

1995 Toyota MR2
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Consumer Rating
(9)

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Final year for Mister Two. Several states lose Turbo model, which wouldn't pass emissions regulations. Base models with T-bar roof get power windows and locks standard.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Toyota MR2.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 9 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • engine
  • appearance
  • value
  • handling & steering
  • driving experience
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • transmission
  • comfort
  • acceleration
  • lights
  • interior

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Go kart on the streets!!
steve403,

I've owned this car since the beginning of 2008. This car is a gem. The car has performed flawlessly. I've put about 10k miles since then with 0 problems. Handling is superb for a 13 yr old car. Handling is amazing and always fun to drive. Mid-engine layout is rare and only found in exotic cars. If you can find a 1995, get it. Toyota of North America only sold about 300 in 1995. Toyota reliability and build is legendary. Will keep this car for a very long time!

5 out of 5 stars, Affordable, reliable sportscar
ray oconnor,

I have owned 5 Toyota mr2s. My 1995 is by far the best. Handles like it's on rails. Has timeless sportscar stying and looks. A very rare, affordable sportscar.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Smart mans Exotic
Vanc,

Having looked around for a number of years i found a fully loaded 1995 MR2 with an automatic. For the money you cant get a better mid engine car. The car drives like a go-cart. people mistaken this car for a Ferrari everywhere i drive. Sadly the car was rear ended at a red light at 40mph and totaled. I would definitely buy another one this year if i found one in mint shape. 1995 Toyota MR2 Black/Tan leather T-Tops

4.875 out of 5 stars, a poor man's ferrari
Stephen W.,

excellent car for what i paid for. it has an ageless appearance that will always look good. And behind those great looks is an excellent 200hp engine that will push you to 0-60 in less then 6 seconds if you keep it in tune and learn to properly launch the car off the line.

Features & Specs

2dr Coupe features & specs
2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turbo 2dr Coupe features & specs
Turbo 2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

FAQ

Is the Toyota MR2 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1995 MR2 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Toyota MR2 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the MR2 gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the MR2 has 6.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota MR2. Learn more

Is the Toyota MR2 reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota MR2 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the MR2. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the MR2's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1995 Toyota MR2 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1995 Toyota MR2 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1995 MR2 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1995 Toyota MR2?

The least-expensive 1995 Toyota MR2 is the 1995 Toyota MR2 Turbo 2dr Coupe. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Toyota MR2?

    If you're interested in the Toyota MR2, the next question is, which MR2 model is right for you? MR2 variants include 2dr Coupe, and Turbo 2dr Coupe. For a full list of MR2 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 1995 Toyota MR2

    Used 1995 Toyota MR2 Overview

    The Used 1995 Toyota MR2 is offered in the following submodels: MR2 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, and Turbo 2dr Coupe.

    What do people think of the 1995 Toyota MR2?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1995 Toyota MR2 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1995 MR2 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1995 MR2.

    What's a good price for a New 1995 Toyota MR2?

    Which 1995 Toyota MR2s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Toyota MR2 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1995 Toyota MR2.

    Can't find a new 1995 Toyota MR2s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Toyota MR2 for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,222.

    Find a new Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,312.

    Should I lease or buy a 1995 Toyota MR2?

