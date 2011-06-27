Used 2007 Toyota Matrix Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Love My Matrix
I have been driving my Matrix for over eight years. It is a fun little car to drive and is very comfortable and roomy for a small car. There have been very few problems with the car and is very economical to drive. I don't know why they stopped making the car. I would buy another one in a minute if available
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
6 years and going strong!
I needed a reliable car and definitely found one in the matrix. Have owned it for 6+ years and never spent much money on it, except for maintenance every 6 months or so (oil, tire rotation). It's not a sports car, kinda slow, but it takes you from A to B without worries and at a low cost. I get about 28mi/Gal overall. Love that I can flatten all the seats and fir big stuff in the car. Very satisfied with my purchase, and now that it's paid off, couldn't be happier!
5 speed Matrix
The Matrix is a Corolla wagon and is very similar to the Dodge Vibe. It has been a fun car to drive. What it lacks in power it makes up for in gas mileage. The interior of the hatch-back trunk is plastic so things can easily slide around. There are nets but we bought a mat that has helped to keep things from sliding around.
What a great car!
I have two kids, and this car fits my family perfectly. Cavernous? No, but plenty large for a family of four and everything that travels with it. I love the comfortable seats, the high seating position, the interior space (headroom in particular) and the incredible gas mileage. You won't find a better value in this price range, all things considered.
07 Matrix
This is my first car since 1972 or so, I can't remember, and that was a Toyota Corolla/great car that gave me 41 MPG on highways thru Texas. Great car and I never forgot it. I have been driving vans and trucks since and this year we decided to by a car and I went to the Corolla first and then to all the competitors too I test drove them all and wound up with the Matrix, drives like the Corolla and had tons of room with seats that go down and even the front passenger seat goes down. To make a long story short we love the Matrix and our first tank of gas on the highway with the air going did 37.3 MPG Next tank was city at 30. Third tank 33 city & hway. What can I say.
Sponsored cars related to the Matrix
Related Used 2007 Toyota Matrix Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner