Used 2003 Toyota Matrix Wagon Consumer Reviews

380k miles and going Oscar R. , 09/17/2015 XRS Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 57 of 58 people found this review helpful I bought this matrix xrs brand new. Zero miles on it back in April 2002. Now it's September 2015 with 380,130 miles on it. Yes it's miles not km. this car is a beast. original engine and Six speed transmission Original air conditioning, power steering, alternator,radiator fan. Major parts replaced: Starter Water pump Catalytic converter This car still gets 30 mpg, best car ever owned. My target is to hit 500,000 on it. Odometer will stop at 299.999 miles. To replace odometer it's about $850 to do it. I just use my trip gauges to keep track of mileage. The key is keep up with the oil changes. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Versatile sporty car 2003 XRS 2wd matthewinaz , 08/30/2012 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I purchased used from a friend with 90k miles and now has 160k miles and not one problem with it. There is so much room in this car. When it was 150K miles I did preventative maintance on it myself(saves money). Front struts, radiator hoses, spark plugs, all fluids, serpintine belt and tentioner Report Abuse

Legendary Toyota reliability, fun to drive Richard , 08/07/2015 XRS Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought a 2003 XRS w/190k for $3k, fuel efficient, absolute blast to drive! Exceptional ride and build quality. Most importantly, this vehicle saved my life! I was struck from behind by a Cadillac doing well over 60 mph, I forced the driver door open and walked away unscathed!(5-star frontal and rear crash ratings) A sporty look with very practical storage options. As far is I'm concerned, one of the best overall cars ever produced. Only drawback is this engine requires premium gasoline, but with nearly 30 mpg it's not that big of a deal. A true driver enthusiast's car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Toyota matrix XRS codywindham , 01/21/2014 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I am 16 years old and bought this as my first car. It has 241000 miles on it but it still runs like its new. It has great pickup and great handling and is really fun to drive. It gets decent gas mileage. The only thing I had to do was change the hoses but that is normal with cars with a lot of miles. I highly recommend this car. Report Abuse