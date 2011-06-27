  1. Home
Used 2001 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV Consumer Reviews

Reliable, but ergonomic problems

Thorbro, 02/03/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this after owning a 2002 Yukon. Although I would imagine the reliability of the Toyota is better, the need for premium fuel on top of dismal fuel economy is annoying. Contrary to what another reviewer wrote, there are very few places to put things on the console, so sunglasses and stuff just hang around the shifters. I am 6'3" and there is insufficient leg room for a vehicle this size. Also, the fold down rear seat does not disappear like in the Yukon, blocking 1 1/2 feet of space - can't sleep in back On the plus side, the traction control is amazing and saved us from a half- way spin-out in the snow last year.

Who could you ask for anything more?

toyolovr, 09/30/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Awesome drive. Not quite my FJ-60, but they are two different animals... really. Would recommend it to all my afffluent friends, and sneer to my not- so-affluent ones as I drive by.

Quality, Performance and Value

Irwin43, 11/05/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've tried them all (new and used) and finally found a great deal on a loaded '01. I could have purchased a 03 Denali for the same price but there was no comparison. The quality is there everywhere you look and the performance was everything I was looking for. Finally a car purchase that I feel good about and a car that I can't hear depreciating in my garage! Test drive this if you are considering any Large SUV. Buy used and save the $$$.

great vehicle!!!

drcjj, 12/04/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I now have about 54,000 miles on my 2001 landcruiser and I am very pleased with its overall performance. this is my 5th landcruiser and for each new car I have shopped the others out there and then returned to the Landcruiser for my purchase. This car climbs about anything, goes in the snow and mud like it doesn't exist and gets about 14 to 19 mpg to boot. Great family roadtrip car, reasonably quiet at 80mph on highways... nice stereo system too, great sound for a factory installed system, true audio quality, much better clarity and intelligability than those Bose systems hyped to be so hot in other cars.

The Best

Gary Tricarico, 02/10/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is my 3rd Landcruiser. And by far the best Toyota has built for urban jungles. It is the quietest, smoothest, most comfortable if you load it with all options, it also cost the same as the Lexus once you load it. The navigation system is outstanding, better than several others I have seen on other vehicles. My average fuel is 15 to 17 hwy. Start of 3rd year, 80,000 miles plus, not 1 thing has gone wrong, service only. I don't go off road, but on road this car is very safe and reliable in any road conditions.

