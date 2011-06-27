Estimated values
2000 Mazda 626 ES V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,080
|$1,799
|$2,193
|Clean
|$952
|$1,589
|$1,937
|Average
|$695
|$1,170
|$1,426
|Rough
|$439
|$750
|$915
Estimated values
2000 Mazda 626 LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$893
|$1,562
|$1,927
|Clean
|$787
|$1,380
|$1,702
|Average
|$575
|$1,016
|$1,253
|Rough
|$363
|$652
|$804
Estimated values
2000 Mazda 626 LX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$970
|$1,678
|$2,066
|Clean
|$855
|$1,482
|$1,825
|Average
|$625
|$1,091
|$1,344
|Rough
|$395
|$700
|$862
Estimated values
2000 Mazda 626 ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,083
|$1,797
|$2,188
|Clean
|$954
|$1,588
|$1,933
|Average
|$697
|$1,169
|$1,423
|Rough
|$440
|$750
|$913