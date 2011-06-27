Estimated values
1999 Lexus RX 300 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,356
|$2,052
|$2,398
|Clean
|$1,236
|$1,870
|$2,193
|Average
|$994
|$1,505
|$1,781
|Rough
|$753
|$1,141
|$1,370
Estimated values
1999 Lexus RX 300 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,405
|$2,126
|$2,485
|Clean
|$1,280
|$1,937
|$2,272
|Average
|$1,030
|$1,560
|$1,845
|Rough
|$780
|$1,182
|$1,419