Used 2011 Toyota Highlander Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Highlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$35,300
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$35,300
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$35,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg17/22 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.4/422.4 mi.326.4/422.4 mi.326.4/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.19.2 gal.19.2 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$35,300
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6200 rpm270 hp @ 6200 rpm270 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$35,300
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesnoyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnoyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$35,300
Preferred Accessory Packageyesyesyes
Tow Packageyesyesyes
Convenience Packageyesyesyes
Tech Packagenoyesno
Cold Weather Packagenoyesno
Special Edition Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$35,300
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesnoyes
element antennayesnoyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesnoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnoyes
USB connectionyesnoyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
mast antennanoyesno
auxiliary audio inputnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$35,300
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesnono
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesnono
keyless ignitionyesnono
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
Three zone climate controlyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnoyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesnoyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesnoyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnoyes
front and rear reading lightsyesnoyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyesnono
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyesnono
simulated wood trim on dashyesnono
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
front reading lightsnoyesno
Front and rear air conditioningnoyesyes
simulated alloy steering wheelnoyesno
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesno
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobnonoyes
simulated alloy trim on center consolenonoyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelnonoyes
simulated alloy trim on dashnonoyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$35,300
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$35,300
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesnono
BLU Logic Hands-Free Systemyesyesyes
Wireless Headphonesyesnoyes
Carpet Floor/Cargo Mat Set w/3rd Row Matyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Cargo Net Spideryesyesyes
Voice-Activated Touch-Screen DVD Navigation Systemyesyesyes
JBL Premium Audio & Bluetoothyesnono
Ashtrayyesyesyes
Auto Dimming Mirrornoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$35,300
compassyesnoyes
external temperature displayyesnoyes
trip computeryesnoyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$35,300
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room43.2 in.43.2 in.43.2 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesnono
leatheryesnoyes
Front head room39.7 in.40.6 in.39.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.59.7 in.59.7 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyesnono
Front hip room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
clothnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$35,300
Rear head room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room59.5 in.59.5 in.59.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesno
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$35,300
Running Boardyesyesyes
Special Coloryesyesyes
Mudguardsyesyesyes
Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Door Edge Guardyesyesyes
Cross Baryesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Paint Protector Filmyesyesyes
Hood Protectoryesyesyes
Tow Hitch w/Wiring Harnessyesyesyes
Exhaust Tip by Valoryesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$35,300
Front track64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity95.4 cu.ft.95.4 cu.ft.95.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4464 lbs.4266 lbs.4266 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.6000 lbs.6000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.10.3 cu.ft.10.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.0.34 cd.0.34 cd.
Angle of approach29.0 degrees29.0 degrees29.0 degrees
Maximum payload1536 lbs.1734 lbs.1734 lbs.
Angle of departure24.0 degrees24.0 degrees24.0 degrees
Length188.4 in.188.4 in.188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height69.3 in.68.1 in.69.3 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.109.8 in.109.8 in.
Width75.2 in.75.2 in.75.2 in.
Rear track64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$35,300
Exterior Colors
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Black
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Black
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Ash, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ash, cloth
  • Ash, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Ash, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$35,300
Alloy spare wheelyesyesyes
P245/55R19 tiresyesnono
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnono
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesyes
P245/65R17 tiresnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$35,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Starting MSRP
$35,300
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
