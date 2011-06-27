Used 2007 Toyota Highlander SUV Consumer Reviews
Wonderful Hwy Cruiser
My wife and I were shopping for a small/medium size SUV for our off-work vehicle. We were looking at several other SUVs out there before settling for the Highlander. It was not the best of the bunch but it was the best deal of them all. The RAV4 V6 and Murano definitely had more punch and characteristics. But the Highlander had the best value of the bunch. As expected, the fit & finish is excellent. The V6 is more than adequate for everyday driving. The handling is better than I expected. It is quite balanced for a fwd. Great ergonomics all around. The chrome enhancement on the Sport model really freshens up the dull look of the base model. Can't beat the deal at 0% for 48 months.
Long Lasting!
I bought this car new in March, 2007 and have 163,000 miles on it. I've done all the maintenance but my repair bill has been exactly $10 for a new gas cap! It's by far the most reliable car I have ever had and it still runs like new! The only negative is that even with the V6, it's a little sluggish, but it rides smooth and has never let me down. As far as maintenance, the brakes are very strong, I can stop on a dime, and last a long time (around 75,000 miles). The tires do wear fairly quickly. Overall, how much more can I ask for and given how it's running, even though I have the itch for a new car, why would I? It will be interesting to see how long it lasts - As I mentioned before, it sounds no different than when I drove it off the lot! Ok, it's three weeks after I wrote the above review. The transmission died just short of 164,000 miles. It's a bit disappointing to say the least. Still a good car but I expected it to last beyond 200,000 miles. Donated it to Goodwill and bought a Honda CRV. Oh well
We were initially looking at the RAV4. It is a nice vehicle, but it doesn't come close the Highlander in terms of comfort and value. We got a V6 with 4 wheel drive and a 3rd seat for the price of a RAV4 with a V6. I think they are dealing on these because of the 6 year old body style. The ride is firm yet smooth and the handling is very carlike. The package that we bought has all of the options we wanted without the leather and other things we didn't need. This thing goes like crazy in the snow and didn't misstep when going up a steep, snow covered dirt road. Thoroughly impressed.
Basics Work
Bought my 2007 Hylander new and currently have been putting 20,000 miles a year. Total maintenance has consisted of 2 sets of tires, a battery and an alternator. Alternator went at 100,000 miles. Used synthetic motor oil from first change - change the oil 3 times a year with filter. Driving - front end is very light - does not do well with snow, ice or heavy rain - but just have to slow down and take lack of traction into account. 6 years into the vehicle - 120,000 miles - hoping to get 4 more years!!
Smooth, Solid Ride - 2007 Highlander
We've only owned our 2007 Toyota Highlander for about 10 days but we love it. We ordered a Limited RAV4 months ago and got tired of waiting for that to arrive. We waited about 100 days after ordering, and were told that it might be 100 more days. We saw the Highlander -- hadn't really considered it because we drew the line on price and fuel efficiency previously in going with the RAV, but the price came down to the point we could afford it, and the gas mileage is acceptable, and the comfort is excellent. I'm a Toyota fan -- I drove a T-100 pickup to 230K miles with minimal expense. Although we're dissappointed with the non-availabiliy of the Limited RAV, it was a blessing in disguise --
