Used 2016 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Consumer Reviews

I am looking forward to years of enjoying driving mike chinnock , 07/07/2016 Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful You can read all the expert reviews, and I pretty much find no fault with most of what is said. To get the most out of the hybrid I think requires learning a different way of driving. I drive down the interstate at 55 mph and I am getting 40 mpg on the straight and level, 30 mpg on the gradual road elevation increase and 325+ mpg as the road elevation decreases. On acceleration I see 6 mpg, on deceleration I see 9999 mpg. The Highlander has normal, ECO and EV modes, with specific conditions under which they function best. I am still learning to use these modes to get the best mpg I can. I pretty much think I can expect 27 mpg combined with 1/3rd highway & 2/3rds city driving if I drive this hybrid the way it is ment to be driven ... no rapid starts (Use EV mode), long gradual slow downs to stop (gotta drive well ahead of the traffic) in ECO mode, and cruise the interstate 55-65 mph.Your mileage may vary, and will based upon your driving habits. This is no 'Magic cure' for poor gas mileage. However I must say I am am really pleased that this big, good looking and comfortable beast can achieve such respectable gas mileage. It does take effort though. Update: I have been driving this Highlander Hybrid 6 weeks now. I still find it a very comfortable and pleasant vehicle to drive. I bought the right vehicle for me. I have learned that unlike most hybrids, and my previous hybrid (2009 Ford Escape) I do not get better gasoline mileage in city driving where I am constantly slowing to a stop, then accelerating to operating speed, then repeating often. During these cycles I am seein 6 ... 9 .. 14 ...19 ... mpg fuel economy. It is with the steady 60 mph highway speed that yield the 30+ mpg fuel economy returns. I have noted that the more highway verse city miles I drive the better my combined fuel economy. I have also concluded I need to be very gentle with the accelerator pedal. If you like to start quick, zoom to the next red light, come to a quick stop and await the green light just to zoom to the next light, I do not think this is the vehicle for you. UPDATE 1/23/2019 I liked the 2016 Toyota Highlander Hybrid so much I traded it in for the 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. I considered the new dynamic cruise controls and multiple camera views to be 'the frosting on the cake', and very beneficial to this disabled veteran when driving. I still have the 2017 Toyota Highlander. I have 18,000 miles on it now, and still average 22-24 mpg Summer and Winter, and 24-26 mpg Spring and Fall. There are times when most, or all the tank full was freeway cruise mileage and I get 28-30 mpg. The comfort is still there, the technology still satisfies me, and I have had no problems with any aspect of this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Traded up using my 2009 Ford Escape Hybrid mykecusa , 06/14/2016 Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 15 of 17 people found this review helpful I really liked the Ford and was disappointed they did not continue the hybrid line. The Highlander is bigger, which I find more comfortable. It is higher off the ground which gives me better visibility. Since it is bigger and heavier, it does not get the fuel economy I got with the Ford. With the Ford I could rely upon 32 mpg in the Spring and Fall, and 29 mpg in the Winter and Summer. Thus far I am getting a solid 27-28 mpg (Spring/Summer) with the Highlander on mixe city/highway driving without air-conditioning, or heating. Is 4-5 mpg less in order to have twice the cargo capacity worth it ? I think it is, There is so much more to learn and understand about the Highlander Hybride over the Escape Hybrid. The Owners manual is at least 3 times as thick. I like how quiet the Highlander is compared to the Escape (6 cylinder vs 4 cylinder engine might have something to do with that). I like the visibility of the Highlander over the Escape (the 19" wheels on the Highlander vs the 16" wheels on the Escape might account for that). I have a service dog that goes where I go. When my girl friend and her dog and me with my dog need to go someplace the Highlander will earn its price, for the Highlander is after all a 'Family oriented vehicle'. One I think hard to beat. A big point in many professional writeups is the low (relative) price of gasoline does not justify the $6,000 cost increase in the hybrid. I bought the Escape when gasoline went up to $4 a gallon. I expect one day it will be back there. In the mean time I like the lower emissions put out by the hybrid ... just my version of being a 'Tree hugger'. 6 month update: I still give this Toyota Highlander Hybrid an A+ rating, but then I am a very conservative driver. Unfortunately the fuel economy is not there when doing lots of city driving, with stop and go being the normal. Under these conditions 22 mpg I consider amazing for this hybrid. On the all highway cruise at 60-65 mph I get a typical 33-34 mpg. The average usually is running about 25 mpg. I do not complain about this and think it pretty good for a 5,000 pound vehicle, though 27-28 mpg would be better. It seems to definitely depend upon how I drive the Highlander. I do not know what mpg I would get from a non-hybrid Highlander, but I suspect it would be less than the EPA rating and less than I am getting with the hybrid version. I am happy with my choice even though it might never pay for itself. The vehicle still is a quiet, comfortable ride. I have no complaints about any feature of the vehicle. It has plenty of room for my needs and I find it not short on acceleration when needed. I have no regrets in this purchase, except maybe with the dealership chosen. I drove the 2016 Highlander Hybrid for a year. My opinion is it is quiet and comfortable. I got what I consider very good fuel economy for a 5,000 pound vehicle. I was never at a loss for cargo space and I have a large service dog that always goes with me. The only negative I had was the result of my being a disabled veteran, blind in one eye. While the back up camera was great tool, the front and sides were the weak spot. I did not like taking my power mobility due the that problem. I solved the problem by trading in the 2016 Highlander Hybrid Planium for a 2017 Highlander Hybrid Platinum. The added cameras were the major reason. This was an impulse purchase based upon my being at the dealership for servicing. As I said I am sold on the Toyota Highlander, then I am a very conservative driver. The camera additions were a great hook, and have turned out every bit as wonderful for my ease, and safe operation of my vehicle and have no regrets for the change to the 2017 Highlander. The improved horsepower and fuel economy seemed like frosting on the cake, and I wait to have that show up as a positive. Those two features certainly are not diminished, but I have yet to notice any noticable improvement. I like that the engine shuts off at traffic stops and conserves fuel (less emissions ... I am still a tree hugger). I age with most professional reviews with gasoline at $3 or below the hybrid will take a long time to break even with, but if you choose to do your best with the environment and still drive a gasoline engine vehicle it does not matter the pay back time. Bottom line, I think the Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a terrific vehicle if you are concerned about the environment, need a family vehicle with cargo space, like a quiet comfortable ride, and are not in the habit of driving 75, or more mph, jack rabbit starts to race to the next light and quick stop, just to repeat (fuel economy and starting up really suck for me, it is the cruising on the highway where the fuel economy shines (I can get 35-45 mpg at those times)). This is still the best vehicle for my driving needs. UPDATE: I sold the 2016 Highlander Hybrid at the one year point, and bought the 2017 Highlander Hybrid. The Highlander Hybrid I find an A+. quite and comfortable ride. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Overpriced & Misleading C.E.E.N , 01/21/2017 Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car would be a great value below $40k, but when priced at or above $50k, get something else. Many of the premium features are misleading and the car does not get the reported gas mileage in city/stop go driving. For example, the heated steering wheel should say partially heated steering wheel. The premium audio system is not very good. It's a big vehicle and the camera views and parking sensors are subpar, nothing helping you in the front of the vehicle. The paint also shows scuffs very easy. I don't recall anything ever even touching the vehicle, however the black trim around the wheelwells and the bumper are very prone to marks. The bluetooth audio system never pairs with my iphone. If you don't factor in the price of the car, any of these things would be overlooked. It's a comfortable car with reasonable features, but I find myself asking why didn't I buy an MDX, the Volvo XC90. I also feel the Explorer Limited/Platimum or the Honda Pilot are more bang for the buck. City gas mileage wouldn't be that much different in the items mentioned above either. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My 2nd Highlander Hybrid Doug , 01/27/2017 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I traded a 2008 Highlander Hybrid with 200K miles on this vehicle. We never had a single repair that was not routine maintenance. I hope this new one is as reliable. The 2016 doesn't seem all that different from the 2008; it is a little quieter and more solid feeling. They get about the same gas mileage. There have been some improvements in the features (e.g. one button memory for adjustments to seat and mirror positions). They seat the same number of people, just switched the three seater from the second to the 3rd row. That third row is tight for anyone but kids. Update: We've had this vehicle for a year now, and I would rate it exactly the same. Another new feature that we have grown to appreciate is blindspot detection. It's really nice to have the extra assurance that it's safe to change lanes or back out of a parking space. We've also had a chance to drive it in snow and it handles very well, with good traction. Update: We've now had this vehicle for over 30,000 miles. I would still rate it the same. However, I've got a minor beef with Toyota. The vehicle requires maintenance every 5,000 miles, and the company agreed to pay for service for the first 25,000. What they didn't say is that they only pay for oil changes at 10,000 mile intervals even though the maintenance manual calls for it every 5,000. Also, the dealers like to hit you for extras like tire balance and alignments (which they claim it needs every 15,000 miles). It's a little galling that they nickel and dime the customer after claiming to pay for ALL service up to 25,000 miles. I'm not going to take it back to a dealer again unless I have no choice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value