Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews

Can you really have it all? Bob , 03/29/2018 Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful It went against every fiber in my being. The vehicle had moderate hail damage and high mileage. "No way", I said. "You should at least test drive it", the salesman pleaded. Reluctantly, I acquiesced. Wow! It was unlike anything I had ever driven. The heated leather seats felt wonderful on this brisk February afternoon. The whisper-quiet cabin was impressive. When I turned out of the dealership, the vehicle accelerated unlike any SUV I had ever driven. All of a sudden, those dents and miles didn't matter to me. Getting back and purchasing this beauty was now my top priority! This vehicle is so practical, roomy and comfortable that we now drive it on vacations instead of our minivan. I find the trip much less tiresome after long stretches on the road. I average 23 in the city and around 27-28 on the highway. Much of it depends on terrain and driving habits of course. The long and short of this review is, I now have a vehicle that comfortably transports my family, has plenty of pickup, looks great, and doesn't guzzle gas! Yes, you can really have it all!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Still early, but lovin' it! wvgasguy , 12/02/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I'm at about 1000 miles and still breaking it in. Averaging 24.5 in winter weather so extremely happy with that. Traded a Camry Hybrid in after 63,000 miles so I know how to maximize this from the "get go". It's so much more functional than the Camry, and I wanted an awd for the wife who is now driving daily in all types of weather and needs the space to haul the grandkids around. I am pleasantly surprised at how much more comfortable it is over the TCH. It is extremely versatile yet an economical vehicle to drive. You do have to "baby it" to maximize the mileage, but even my wife is getting around 23.5 and she does nothing special. Report Abuse

Best Car I've Owned Jerry , 01/06/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have had my Highlander for 11 months and have little over 12,000 miles. The car is great to drive it handles better then any if my previous SUVs (Suburban, 4 Runner, 2002 Highlander Limited). The mileage in town (all city driving) is between 23.5 to 25. There is a sweet spot for the EV at 35-40 MPH. Report Abuse

Poor Navigation System Scott , 06/22/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We love the soft leather seats and smooth ride. The Navigation System is difficult to use and not very intuitive. The Nav System in my 2006 Acura MDX is far superior...easier to use....has much greater utility. Wish I had saved the $2K and bought a $200 hand-held GPS instead. We always have to mapquest destinations because of the Highlander's frustrating nav system. Other than that, nice vehicle, although getting the advertised MPG is a challenge, so far, unachievable....best we've gotten is around 23MPG combined.....you really need to drive conservatively to get close. Report Abuse