Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews
Can you really have it all?
It went against every fiber in my being. The vehicle had moderate hail damage and high mileage. "No way", I said. "You should at least test drive it", the salesman pleaded. Reluctantly, I acquiesced. Wow! It was unlike anything I had ever driven. The heated leather seats felt wonderful on this brisk February afternoon. The whisper-quiet cabin was impressive. When I turned out of the dealership, the vehicle accelerated unlike any SUV I had ever driven. All of a sudden, those dents and miles didn't matter to me. Getting back and purchasing this beauty was now my top priority! This vehicle is so practical, roomy and comfortable that we now drive it on vacations instead of our minivan. I find the trip much less tiresome after long stretches on the road. I average 23 in the city and around 27-28 on the highway. Much of it depends on terrain and driving habits of course. The long and short of this review is, I now have a vehicle that comfortably transports my family, has plenty of pickup, looks great, and doesn't guzzle gas! Yes, you can really have it all!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Still early, but lovin' it!
I'm at about 1000 miles and still breaking it in. Averaging 24.5 in winter weather so extremely happy with that. Traded a Camry Hybrid in after 63,000 miles so I know how to maximize this from the "get go". It's so much more functional than the Camry, and I wanted an awd for the wife who is now driving daily in all types of weather and needs the space to haul the grandkids around. I am pleasantly surprised at how much more comfortable it is over the TCH. It is extremely versatile yet an economical vehicle to drive. You do have to "baby it" to maximize the mileage, but even my wife is getting around 23.5 and she does nothing special.
Best Car I've Owned
I have had my Highlander for 11 months and have little over 12,000 miles. The car is great to drive it handles better then any if my previous SUVs (Suburban, 4 Runner, 2002 Highlander Limited). The mileage in town (all city driving) is between 23.5 to 25. There is a sweet spot for the EV at 35-40 MPH.
Poor Navigation System
We love the soft leather seats and smooth ride. The Navigation System is difficult to use and not very intuitive. The Nav System in my 2006 Acura MDX is far superior...easier to use....has much greater utility. Wish I had saved the $2K and bought a $200 hand-held GPS instead. We always have to mapquest destinations because of the Highlander's frustrating nav system. Other than that, nice vehicle, although getting the advertised MPG is a challenge, so far, unachievable....best we've gotten is around 23MPG combined.....you really need to drive conservatively to get close.
Better than expected!
Bought a new fully loaded Limited Hybrid. Hoped to get the EPA est. gas mpg and with about 2200 miles I'm getting way better than that. Best trips are fairly low speed, 40 and under which usually yield 33 to 36 mpg! Highway trips top out around 29 mpg. I live far out suburban, little city driving, and I keep up with traffic. Very smooth and comfortable, very QUIET. Mastered the nav. It's okay, not great. A tall step in, had to get running boards for my wife. Goofy hump for rear wiper and small rear windows restrict rear vision. All else better than expected. Intend to keep it 10 years like the Ford Expedition it replaced. Lost a little space, use half the gas, no regrets.
Sponsored cars related to the Highlander Hybrid
Related Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner