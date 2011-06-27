Used 2004 Toyota ECHO Sedan Consumer Reviews
Probably one of the best cars I have owned.
This is the 3rd Toyota that I have ever owned. I bought it when it was 9 years old with 104000 km. (65000 mi). Changed tires, changed brakes and 100000 km later still haven't had to change a thing other than oil and filters. I installed an after market cruise control system in it as I drive approx. 1000 hwy km/week. It makes the driving a lot easier. Gas milage is unbelievable, I save enough fuel per year vs my old 1999 Corolla to cover the cost of the insurance. The car is sitting outside with 657 km on the trip meter and there is still 1/4 tank left. It sure isnt the prettiest Girl in the room, but she sure can cook. Recommend this car to anyone. Looking forward to the Yaris as my next car
Driven Hard!
Mine is actually a 2000 5-speed sedan. Selection list did not go back past 2003. But I love mine, it has 64,000 miles and has not skipped a beat. It has been driven hard due to my lead foot! I run synthetic oil in engine and tranny. 0w-30 in the engine,and 75w-90 in the tranny. Helped alot with pickup and dealer put it in for me. I also run a aftermarket air filter, and took out the baffle in the air box. Put on different muffler, but not a cannon like all other imports, still quiet. I love out running honda's and ford's and getting better gas milage in the process. Would keep this car even if I won the lottery!
I'll never understand...
I bought my Echo new in 2005. Apparently, there was a lot of flack about the placement of the instrument panel being located towards the middle of the dash board. I'll never understand why this was considered a problem. I have clear, unobstructed view forward, which I find a great benefit. As to the instrument panel being located to the right: this has never been a problem in the least. I just took the car in for maintenance, and was told I could get at least another 100,000 miles out of this vehicle (it now has approx. 114,000 miles). I love this car and I wouldn't sell it for less than $10,000. I will admit this car is not for tall or large people because it is a smaller car, and if you like bells and whistles, this car is not for you. But on a long trip, I got 37 mpgs, and average 32 in the city. This is a very reliable and strong vehicle. I wish they had continued to make them. The car has never had any problems other than regular maintenance.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Canadian Toyota Echo 5-DR Hatchback 2004
I saw it few year ago in Japan & was suprised that Toyota decided to bring it to Canada, but not to the US (sorry my American friends, so you know how I feel about the MR2 Spyder). I bought it mainly because it is a unique car (I live along the US/Canadian border). Handling & power are actually quite acceptable. With saving from its fuel economy, it won't be long till I can afford an American unique MR2 Spyder.
Better than a Prius
I feel like I won the lottery when I found this car. 2002 with 19k on it. A new car for 50% off! Since then, I average a combined 43 mpg summer/39 mpg winter at 9000 feet up in the mountains. Power to weight ratio is fantastic, especially considering the fuel economy. Acceleration good, cornering good, braking superb = great in snow. Slightly worse mpg than Prius, but no huge toxic battery! Better performance than Prius due to its much lighter weight and all at one third the price! Much less complicated mechanically and Toyota build quality should equal great longevity and reliability. I've see Echos with 400k on them. This car is the nerd that never was popular but won in the end.
Sponsored cars related to the ECHO
Related Used 2004 Toyota ECHO Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner