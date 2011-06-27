Used 2004 Toyota ECHO Sedan Consumer Reviews

Probably one of the best cars I have owned. erickc , 05/01/2014 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is the 3rd Toyota that I have ever owned. I bought it when it was 9 years old with 104000 km. (65000 mi). Changed tires, changed brakes and 100000 km later still haven't had to change a thing other than oil and filters. I installed an after market cruise control system in it as I drive approx. 1000 hwy km/week. It makes the driving a lot easier. Gas milage is unbelievable, I save enough fuel per year vs my old 1999 Corolla to cover the cost of the insurance. The car is sitting outside with 657 km on the trip meter and there is still 1/4 tank left. It sure isnt the prettiest Girl in the room, but she sure can cook. Recommend this car to anyone. Looking forward to the Yaris as my next car Report Abuse

Driven Hard! trdecho1 , 07/07/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Mine is actually a 2000 5-speed sedan. Selection list did not go back past 2003. But I love mine, it has 64,000 miles and has not skipped a beat. It has been driven hard due to my lead foot! I run synthetic oil in engine and tranny. 0w-30 in the engine,and 75w-90 in the tranny. Helped alot with pickup and dealer put it in for me. I also run a aftermarket air filter, and took out the baffle in the air box. Put on different muffler, but not a cannon like all other imports, still quiet. I love out running honda's and ford's and getting better gas milage in the process. Would keep this car even if I won the lottery!

I'll never understand... JaLing , 03/09/2016 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my Echo new in 2005. Apparently, there was a lot of flack about the placement of the instrument panel being located towards the middle of the dash board. I'll never understand why this was considered a problem. I have clear, unobstructed view forward, which I find a great benefit. As to the instrument panel being located to the right: this has never been a problem in the least. I just took the car in for maintenance, and was told I could get at least another 100,000 miles out of this vehicle (it now has approx. 114,000 miles). I love this car and I wouldn't sell it for less than $10,000. I will admit this car is not for tall or large people because it is a smaller car, and if you like bells and whistles, this car is not for you. But on a long trip, I got 37 mpgs, and average 32 in the city. This is a very reliable and strong vehicle. I wish they had continued to make them. The car has never had any problems other than regular maintenance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Canadian Toyota Echo 5-DR Hatchback 2004 wwhtbabp , 09/22/2003 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I saw it few year ago in Japan & was suprised that Toyota decided to bring it to Canada, but not to the US (sorry my American friends, so you know how I feel about the MR2 Spyder). I bought it mainly because it is a unique car (I live along the US/Canadian border). Handling & power are actually quite acceptable. With saving from its fuel economy, it won't be long till I can afford an American unique MR2 Spyder.