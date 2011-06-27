Used 1992 Toyota Cressida Sedan Consumer Reviews
Love this car
My car is now 16 years old and running like a top. I love the look and comfort of it and can't even think about getting another car, even though it has 240,000 miles on it. I've never had any major expenses, just routine maintenance. People offer to buy it frequently, but I'm told 300,000 miles is pretty much assured and 500,000 miles is not uncommon, so I'll just try and see.
The Cressida
This is a very good car.
my best car
I believe that this is a real sleeper. I did research and found out that an in- line 6 cylinder engine is the toughest engine of its kind. Toyota did their homework well when dropping a Supra engine into a 4 door sedan. If it only had double wishbone front suspension, like its stable mate Supra, It would be a great handling car.
It just won't die
Original owner of CA-bought Cressida. Still looks new inside and out with 165K miles. Disappointed in performance (probably due to to CA emissions) compared to most of today's sedans - looking into new "chip" and/or Supra turbo charger. I test drive new cars ~every two years, haven't found anything <$70K worth buying to replace it with and I refuse to buy a car that costs more then my first home.
good car
bought used in '94 with 15000k. recently had to have head redone because of head gasket. head gaskets last about 120k because of design flaw. water jacket is right on top of cylinder, doesn't allow for wide enough gasket at that point, consequently gaskets blow out at that spot. Still an excellent vehicle.
