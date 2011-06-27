  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(6)
1992 Toyota Cressida Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

1992
1991
1990
$732 - $1,765
Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Toyota Cressida.

5.0
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this car
Linda,07/28/2008
My car is now 16 years old and running like a top. I love the look and comfort of it and can't even think about getting another car, even though it has 240,000 miles on it. I've never had any major expenses, just routine maintenance. People offer to buy it frequently, but I'm told 300,000 miles is pretty much assured and 500,000 miles is not uncommon, so I'll just try and see.
The Cressida
The Man,10/13/2002
This is a very good car.
my best car
Georgie,06/28/2002
I believe that this is a real sleeper. I did research and found out that an in- line 6 cylinder engine is the toughest engine of its kind. Toyota did their homework well when dropping a Supra engine into a 4 door sedan. If it only had double wishbone front suspension, like its stable mate Supra, It would be a great handling car.
It just won't die
RWM,11/16/2008
Original owner of CA-bought Cressida. Still looks new inside and out with 165K miles. Disappointed in performance (probably due to to CA emissions) compared to most of today's sedans - looking into new "chip" and/or Supra turbo charger. I test drive new cars ~every two years, haven't found anything <$70K worth buying to replace it with and I refuse to buy a car that costs more then my first home.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1992 Toyota Cressida features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Toyota Cressida

Used 1992 Toyota Cressida Overview

The Used 1992 Toyota Cressida is offered in the following submodels: Cressida Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

