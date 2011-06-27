Used 1990 Toyota Cressida Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1990 Cressida
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
Measurements
Length189.6 in.
Curb weight3417 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base105.5 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Medium Slate Metallic
  • Mahogany Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl
  • Dark Red Pearl
  • Black
  • White Pearl
  • Pewter Pearl
  • White
  • Ice Blue Pearl
