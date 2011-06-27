Used 2016 Toyota Corolla Sedan Consumer Reviews

Uber on! Dan Anderson , 03/15/2016 L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) 70 of 71 people found this review helpful Bought this car for Ubering. Lots of rear seat leg room and comfy attractive interior is popular with passengers. Ride quality is good. Acceleration is adequate to the task. Not quick, but doesn't feel dangerously slow. Will get out of its own way so to speak. A little thrashy accelerating from a stop, but smooths out and nicely quiet once cruising speed is achieved, though rough road surface noise is transmitted to the cabin. The radio is great. The touch screen is easy to use and the sound quality is quite good for a car in this price range. It can deal with all 7500 songs on my iPod easily and allows intuitive control from the touch screen. (My Ford Sync radio in my F150 runs out of memory limiting features). Back up camera is nice to have. USB port is nice, allows my iPod to be controlled from the touch screen, but charge rate could not keep up with my Android LG V10 phone running Uber Partner, Sherpa Share and Google Maps. Luckily the 12v socket with a 2.0 charger can, but there is only one. I like the LED headlights, but the high beams are halogen. Fuel economy is as good as advertised, maybe better. Easy to drive, tight turning radius. Being in it for a full day is comfortable too. Overall a great inexpensive competent commuter car with values and features above its pay grade. I am happy with my purchase. Sept. 2017 UPDATE: 39,000 miles later. Replaced the tires. Probably would have gotten 41,000 but the labor day sales were too good to pass up, and the rains are coming. The Corolla continues to soldier on, trouble free. It is an easy car to live with, an easy car to like. I would buy this car again. March 2018 UPDATE, at 47,000 miles. The USB port cannot reliably index 7500 songs on my iPOD. It kept erroring out so I am using an add on Sirius radio instead. I Uber and Lyft less than I was, but the car continues to hold up well. I've had over 2000 passengers and the Corolla soldiers on. I continue to have it serviced it when the service light comes on. Literally nothing has gone wrong on this car. I wish it had more than 1- 12 volt power plug. Telescoping visors would be nice too but I found an aftermarket solution. Average fuel economy has stabilized around 32-34 mpg. Not as good as a hybrid, but you can still buy a lot of gas for the price difference. The newer models have some safety enhancements that would be nice but I still find this car easy to drive, and easy to like. September 2018 54,000 miles The Corolla feels like it will live forever. I've retired from Uber and Lyft so the car is not being driven as much. Fuel economy still averages 33.5 which is better than many cars out there. I will say after 2500 passengers the interior is showing a bit of wear, but considering, it's still looks good. I'm getting antsy for a car with some performance handling and accelleration, but is the expense really worth it when the traffic is generally so bad? So for now I'll keep driving my Corolla. It is still easy to live with, inexpensive to buy, and cheap to own. March 2019 56,000 miles. My last update, I traded it in yesterday. I still say of you are looking for a reasonable reliable and economical to own car that is pretty well made, the Corolla is a good choice. This is my last update. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car! Great value! SG , 02/14/2016 LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 40 of 40 people found this review helpful First I want to say thank you to everyone who writes reviews. As a person who doesn't know too much about cars I really relied on the honesty of the consumers to help to choose my new vehicle and here we are :) So I wanted to make sure that I pay it forward and write a review in hopes of helping someone in their car buying decision. Pros: Trusted name, cost/value, mpg, tech features, safety and handling Cons: Shape of the headlights, on low beams it does limit how far they illuminate ahead especially on hills (but I have gotten used to it after a month) high beams are fine And the middle console is a little smaller than I'm used too (which is really no big deal I just need to stop storing so much junk in my car lol) Overall love this car feels great knowing I didn't have to compromise quality for value and this is an upgrad from my 2002 honda accord.

Outstanding value for low cost! Phil Yuengling , 12/28/2015 LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful This is my first new car in ten years and compared to what was available in it's class back then this car represents an outstanding value for under $20k. All of my Toyotas outlast any other make of car I've had, which has brought me back to Toyota for the Corolla. My preference leans toward great mileage and a taught suspension and the Corolla Eco does not disappoint. I don't need power since most folks just mosey along in heavy traffic here. What I'm particularly impressed with is the tight and predictable handling of this little car. I've driven a lot of recent model cars, such as the Mazda 3 and 5, Honda Accord, etc and I think the Corolla Eco is the best deal out there. My one complaint is I'm a tall guy and the seat travel isn't quite enough for me. Just 1 inch more would be a huge plus for me. But for short trips I'm not fussing. This car is a pleasure to own and drive. I keep my cars for 10-15 yrs so I'm a very picky buyer. 1yr update: Still very impressed. Good car.

New to the Corolla Line HV , 10/23/2016 LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful For my age, in the lower 60s, this is a nice conservative looking car. I'm new to the Corolla line and for years I've admired the new look. I bought one. I like everything about this car except for the stock tires. TireRack rated these low rolling resistance stock tires as one of the lowest in ride quality and it feels like it, i.e. some road noise. However when these tires wear out, I'm looking to buy some premium low rolling resistance tires that will make everything about this car top notch. As a scientist, I'm just looking to go from point A to point B with affordability, reliability and best fuel economy in mind.