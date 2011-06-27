Used 2014 Toyota Corolla Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Corolla Sedan
LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,714*
Total Cash Price
$10,788
LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,538*
Total Cash Price
$14,489
S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,546*
Total Cash Price
$14,912
L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$25,210*
Total Cash Price
$10,576
S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,790*
Total Cash Price
$14,595
LE Eco Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,218*
Total Cash Price
$10,999
LE Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,555*
Total Cash Price
$15,335
L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$25,210*
Total Cash Price
$10,576
S Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,487*
Total Cash Price
$11,951
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,260*
Total Cash Price
$13,114
LE Eco Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,000*
Total Cash Price
$12,585
LE Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,277*
Total Cash Price
$13,960
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Corolla Sedan LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$774
|$798
|$821
|$846
|$3,990
|Maintenance
|$1,365
|$281
|$1,481
|$396
|$1,718
|$5,240
|Repairs
|$402
|$467
|$546
|$640
|$747
|$2,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$610
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$777
|Financing
|$580
|$466
|$346
|$216
|$78
|$1,686
|Depreciation
|$2,625
|$904
|$796
|$705
|$633
|$5,663
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$5,557
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,381
|$4,012
|$5,118
|$3,963
|$5,241
|$25,714
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Corolla Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$5,359
|Maintenance
|$1,833
|$377
|$1,989
|$532
|$2,307
|$7,038
|Repairs
|$540
|$627
|$733
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$819
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,044
|Financing
|$780
|$626
|$464
|$290
|$104
|$2,265
|Depreciation
|$3,526
|$1,214
|$1,069
|$947
|$851
|$7,606
|Fuel
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,492
|$1,536
|$1,582
|$7,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,913
|$5,388
|$6,875
|$5,322
|$7,039
|$34,538
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Corolla Sedan S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$1,135
|$1,169
|$5,516
|Maintenance
|$1,887
|$388
|$2,047
|$547
|$2,374
|$7,243
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$843
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,074
|Financing
|$802
|$644
|$478
|$299
|$107
|$2,331
|Depreciation
|$3,629
|$1,249
|$1,100
|$974
|$876
|$7,828
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,203
|$5,546
|$7,075
|$5,478
|$7,245
|$35,546
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Corolla Sedan L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$829
|$3,912
|Maintenance
|$1,338
|$275
|$1,452
|$388
|$1,684
|$5,137
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$598
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$762
|Financing
|$569
|$457
|$339
|$212
|$76
|$1,653
|Depreciation
|$2,574
|$886
|$780
|$691
|$621
|$5,552
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,236
|$3,933
|$5,018
|$3,885
|$5,138
|$25,210
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Corolla Sedan S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$5,399
|Maintenance
|$1,846
|$379
|$2,004
|$535
|$2,324
|$7,089
|Repairs
|$544
|$632
|$738
|$865
|$1,010
|$3,789
|Taxes & Fees
|$825
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,052
|Financing
|$785
|$631
|$468
|$293
|$105
|$2,281
|Depreciation
|$3,552
|$1,223
|$1,076
|$954
|$857
|$7,662
|Fuel
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,503
|$1,547
|$1,594
|$7,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,986
|$5,428
|$6,925
|$5,361
|$7,090
|$34,790
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Corolla Sedan LE Eco Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$4,068
|Maintenance
|$1,392
|$286
|$1,510
|$404
|$1,751
|$5,342
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$622
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$792
|Financing
|$592
|$475
|$353
|$220
|$79
|$1,719
|Depreciation
|$2,677
|$921
|$811
|$719
|$646
|$5,774
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,525
|$4,090
|$5,219
|$4,040
|$5,344
|$26,218
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Corolla Sedan LE Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,167
|$1,202
|$5,672
|Maintenance
|$1,940
|$399
|$2,105
|$563
|$2,442
|$7,449
|Repairs
|$571
|$664
|$776
|$909
|$1,061
|$3,982
|Taxes & Fees
|$867
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,105
|Financing
|$825
|$663
|$492
|$307
|$110
|$2,397
|Depreciation
|$3,732
|$1,285
|$1,131
|$1,002
|$900
|$8,050
|Fuel
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$1,579
|$1,625
|$1,675
|$7,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,492
|$5,703
|$7,276
|$5,633
|$7,450
|$36,555
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Corolla Sedan L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$829
|$3,912
|Maintenance
|$1,338
|$275
|$1,452
|$388
|$1,684
|$5,137
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$598
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$762
|Financing
|$569
|$457
|$339
|$212
|$76
|$1,653
|Depreciation
|$2,574
|$886
|$780
|$691
|$621
|$5,552
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,236
|$3,933
|$5,018
|$3,885
|$5,138
|$25,210
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Corolla Sedan S Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$910
|$937
|$4,421
|Maintenance
|$1,512
|$311
|$1,641
|$438
|$1,903
|$5,805
|Repairs
|$445
|$518
|$605
|$709
|$827
|$3,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$676
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$861
|Financing
|$643
|$516
|$383
|$240
|$86
|$1,868
|Depreciation
|$2,909
|$1,001
|$881
|$781
|$702
|$6,274
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,231
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,156
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,177
|$4,444
|$5,670
|$4,390
|$5,806
|$28,487
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Corolla Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$914
|$941
|$970
|$998
|$1,028
|$4,851
|Maintenance
|$1,659
|$341
|$1,800
|$481
|$2,088
|$6,370
|Repairs
|$489
|$568
|$663
|$777
|$908
|$3,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$742
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$945
|Financing
|$706
|$567
|$420
|$263
|$94
|$2,050
|Depreciation
|$3,192
|$1,099
|$967
|$857
|$770
|$6,884
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,311
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,756
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,973
|$4,877
|$6,222
|$4,817
|$6,371
|$31,260
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Corolla Sedan LE Eco Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$877
|$903
|$931
|$958
|$987
|$4,655
|Maintenance
|$1,592
|$327
|$1,728
|$462
|$2,004
|$6,113
|Repairs
|$469
|$545
|$637
|$746
|$871
|$3,268
|Taxes & Fees
|$712
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$907
|Financing
|$677
|$544
|$403
|$252
|$90
|$1,967
|Depreciation
|$3,063
|$1,054
|$928
|$822
|$739
|$6,607
|Fuel
|$1,221
|$1,258
|$1,296
|$1,334
|$1,374
|$6,483
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,611
|$4,680
|$5,971
|$4,623
|$6,114
|$30,000
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Corolla Sedan LE Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,164
|Maintenance
|$1,766
|$363
|$1,917
|$512
|$2,223
|$6,781
|Repairs
|$520
|$605
|$706
|$828
|$966
|$3,625
|Taxes & Fees
|$789
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,006
|Financing
|$751
|$603
|$447
|$280
|$100
|$2,182
|Depreciation
|$3,398
|$1,170
|$1,030
|$912
|$820
|$7,329
|Fuel
|$1,354
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,525
|$7,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,552
|$5,192
|$6,624
|$5,128
|$6,782
|$33,277
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Corolla
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Toyota Corolla in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Toyota Corolla info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2020 86
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Avalon
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Tundra
- Toyota RAV4 2019