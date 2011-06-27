Used 1997 Toyota Corolla Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque105 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Length172.0 in.
Curb weight2337 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.
Width66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Dark Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • Satin Black Metallic
  • Super Red
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Super White
  • Misty Plum Pearl Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
