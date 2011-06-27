Used 1996 Toyota Corolla Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best car i ever owned!
I bought this car used with 36,000 miles on it in 1999.It now has 182,000 and still in great shape. Never changed the timing chain or transmission oil. Car was always reliable and never left me stranded anywhere. By far the best car i ever owned.
A good reliable car
I purchased this vehicle off the lot brand new, never had any major problems just regular maintenance and general upkeep changed a few batteries, timing belt after 100K and struts on the 150k mark it needed it. When it was paid off I just used the money I saved over a year and spruced up the engine. This car has become my favorite and of course well cared for still classy (did I mention Paid for). I started sprucing it up now everyone wants to buy it - sorry no sale here. I tricked it now it's completely mine. Have to thank TRD Japan for its good supplies in the Asian Market for this vehicle. USA did not supply the 93 to 96 corollas well... stylish gas saver and good ole lil' car
One great little car.
I bought my '96 Corolla in May of 2012 from a Porsche dealership. It was used with 106k miles on it, and I probably overpaid for it at $4k. I haven't put more than 5k miles on it since my purchase, but it has been a great car to me! I never worry about it not starting and it has never had any major problems - all I've really put into it is routine maintenance. For a car that is nearing twenty years old, it's got surprisingly good gas mileage. I get 30 hw and 25 city, give or take. My car is also an automatic, which would explain the mpg being a little lower than that of the standard manual models. Being a college student, it's cheap to maintain and perfect for me.
1996 Corolla That Gave It's Life for Me
This was the best car I've had in quote a while. It ran better at 60K miles than my Ford Escort did brand new. I bought it at 60K miles, put 40K miles on it in a little over a year, and after the 100K service at the Toyota Dealership, it ran better than it ever had. I was run off the highway by a semi into the center divide - the Corolla was totaled, but I was able to walk away. I highly recommend the Toyota Corolla.
Best bang for your buck
Bought this car about half a year ago with 178k miles for $1,550. May have overpaid slightly, but the car was maintained very well. Some say the clutch is on its way out, considering it is still the ORIGINAL, but I believe it shifts great still. Now has 186k with original clutch. Frequent oil changes, tires replaced, other than that, haven't had to put a dollar into the car. Besides an air filter. 15 bucks. I use this car to deliver pizzas. Bumpy dirt roads are frequent. The suspension is fantastic. Driving 80+ MPH feels like you're going 50. No drifting left or right, drives straight as an arrow. Fantastic get up for a little 1.8l engine. Can't suggest this car enough to you. If you find one with the 5 speed 1.8l, don't sleep on it. The gas mileage is awesome, reliability is even better. Hope to get it to 250 on the original clutch, but we'll see how that goes. ;) UPDATE. I SOLD It. And I forever regret it. I could have slapped a new clutch and a oil pan gasket in it and it would’ve ran for another 300,000 miles. Don’t ever get rid of the 1.8 5 speed if you have it.
