Used 1995 Toyota Corolla Wagon Consumer Reviews
Love my Little Station Wagon
July 4, 2005, was my tenth anniversary with this car. I will keep it until it falls to pieces. It has good fuel economy, fits in tight parking spaces, and holds a ton of stuff when the rear seat is folded down. It's also peppy on the highway. I have had no major repairs in 72,000 miles. Unfortunately Toyota stopped making Corolla station wagons in 1996, so I can't get another one. I'd buy another in a minute.
the best
This car is great. I bought it used with 75,000 on it and it now has 175,000. The light in the ashtray no longer works... that is it. Had the cap & rotor replaced recently and the mechanic said "your car is like a way back machine. Everything is original!" If it ain't broke...
1995 toyota review
Probably the world's best auto design, for quality and reliability and economics. Toyota should be congradulated for making a sound investment in engineering and manufacture.
Love it
I love this car. I could afford a new car, but I will drive this til it dies. Great gas mileage 25-30. Hauls lots of stuff but is small enough for parking in tight spaces.
