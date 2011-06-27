Used 1995 Toyota Corolla Wagon Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Love my Little Station Wagon

Martha, 08/23/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

July 4, 2005, was my tenth anniversary with this car. I will keep it until it falls to pieces. It has good fuel economy, fits in tight parking spaces, and holds a ton of stuff when the rear seat is folded down. It's also peppy on the highway. I have had no major repairs in 72,000 miles. Unfortunately Toyota stopped making Corolla station wagons in 1996, so I can't get another one. I'd buy another in a minute.

the best

matt, 09/06/2006
5 of 12 people found this review helpful

This car is great. I bought it used with 75,000 on it and it now has 175,000. The light in the ashtray no longer works... that is it. Had the cap & rotor replaced recently and the mechanic said "your car is like a way back machine. Everything is original!" If it ain't broke...

1995 toyota review

arthur joyal, 07/11/2004
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

Probably the world's best auto design, for quality and reliability and economics. Toyota should be congradulated for making a sound investment in engineering and manufacture.

Love it

sara, 06/19/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love this car. I could afford a new car, but I will drive this til it dies. Great gas mileage 25-30. Hauls lots of stuff but is small enough for parking in tight spaces.

