Used 1995 Toyota Corolla Wagon Consumer Reviews

Love my Little Station Wagon Martha , 08/23/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful July 4, 2005, was my tenth anniversary with this car. I will keep it until it falls to pieces. It has good fuel economy, fits in tight parking spaces, and holds a ton of stuff when the rear seat is folded down. It's also peppy on the highway. I have had no major repairs in 72,000 miles. Unfortunately Toyota stopped making Corolla station wagons in 1996, so I can't get another one. I'd buy another in a minute.

the best matt , 09/06/2006 5 of 12 people found this review helpful This car is great. I bought it used with 75,000 on it and it now has 175,000. The light in the ashtray no longer works... that is it. Had the cap & rotor replaced recently and the mechanic said "your car is like a way back machine. Everything is original!" If it ain't broke...

1995 toyota review arthur joyal , 07/11/2004 2 of 4 people found this review helpful Probably the world's best auto design, for quality and reliability and economics. Toyota should be congradulated for making a sound investment in engineering and manufacture.