Used 1993 Toyota Corolla Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Corolla
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG262526
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg23/30 mpg23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/396.0 mi.303.6/396.0 mi.303.6/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG262526
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque115 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm115 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm115 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5600 rpm115 hp @ 5600 rpm115 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.38.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.51.3 in.51.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.37.1 in.39.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.54.3 in.45.9 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.33.0 in.33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Measurements
Length172.0 in.172.0 in.172.0 in.
Curb weight2370 lbs.2513 lbs.2392 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.12.7 cu.ft.31.4 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.53.5 in.55.3 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.97.0 in.97.0 in.
Width66.3 in.66.3 in.66.3 in.
