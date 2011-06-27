  1. Home
Used 1990 Toyota Corolla Wagon Consumer Reviews

4.6
7 reviews
Toyota Corolla sr5 awd wagon

jackal, 03/06/2002
Great vehicle for all weather conditions with good fuel mileage and Toyota dependability

Runs 4ever

Ratboy, 11/28/2002
I bought this car about 5 years ago (it was already 8 years old) just for basic trans for a year or two until I get something better. Well, oddly enough, I can't let it go. It's the best car I've ever own. Not the prettiest or most comfortable, but does the job and never breaks down.

Why did they stop making this car?!

John, 11/12/2006
One of my favorites of all time. This is my third and they are getting harder to find. Runs circles around my AWD CRV in the snow. Better traction and gas mileage than the Honda. I don't know why Toyota doesn't make a nice little AWD wagon with MANUAL transmission and good gas mileage. They have handed the market to Subaru.

Modestly one of the best

first car, 10/20/2008
Nothing glamorous about this car, but it continues to be a pleasure to own. I marvel at this piece of engineering. It has a strong, quick engine, it is agile, gets great gas mileage, and needs little in the way of major repairs (knock on wood). Concerns are that it tends to run hot, so you have to pay attention to fluids; and it is a compact car so big people are not terribly comfortable. I bought the floor model, which was made in Japan. I "only" have about 190k miles on it, so it sounds like it is easily good for another 75-100k.

keeps on going at 166,000 miles

Greer, 04/30/2004
I've had this car for two years now and I couldn't be happier. At first I thought "This is a station wagon, how can this be cool?" Now with only minor repairs and maintenance( tires, brakes, oil changes as needed) I am sincerely impressed with this car. Even on road trips with it completly loaded down (pulling a trailer) or for getting to those great mountain biking places this car has more than kept time with our busy lifestyle.

