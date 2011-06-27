Used 1990 Toyota Corolla Wagon Consumer Reviews

Toyota Corolla sr5 awd wagon jackal , 03/06/2002 5 of 7 people found this review helpful Great vehicle for all weather conditions with good fuel mileage and Toyota dependability Report Abuse

Runs 4ever Ratboy , 11/28/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car about 5 years ago (it was already 8 years old) just for basic trans for a year or two until I get something better. Well, oddly enough, I can't let it go. It's the best car I've ever own. Not the prettiest or most comfortable, but does the job and never breaks down. Report Abuse

Why did they stop making this car?! John , 11/12/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful One of my favorites of all time. This is my third and they are getting harder to find. Runs circles around my AWD CRV in the snow. Better traction and gas mileage than the Honda. I don't know why Toyota doesn't make a nice little AWD wagon with MANUAL transmission and good gas mileage. They have handed the market to Subaru. Report Abuse

Modestly one of the best first car , 10/20/2008 0 of 3 people found this review helpful Nothing glamorous about this car, but it continues to be a pleasure to own. I marvel at this piece of engineering. It has a strong, quick engine, it is agile, gets great gas mileage, and needs little in the way of major repairs (knock on wood). Concerns are that it tends to run hot, so you have to pay attention to fluids; and it is a compact car so big people are not terribly comfortable. I bought the floor model, which was made in Japan. I "only" have about 190k miles on it, so it sounds like it is easily good for another 75-100k. Report Abuse