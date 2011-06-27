Used 2003 Toyota Celica Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great Car Until It Started Over heating
I have owned 3 Celicas. My 2003 GTS always had issues with heating the car in the winter. I about froze to death if I had to drive it in the winter. Never found out why it did that. I had the 2003 for 4 years and overall was a great car UNTIL I hit the 95,000 mile mark then the over heating started. I had a thermostat put on it, bleed the radiator etc. And it still would over heat. I finally traded it in. I was disappointed at the end. I would of kept the car longer if the over heating issues was not happening. Sad day when I traded it in.
Good Celica
great car all around needs one impovement which is better seats
Cool....
I initially fell in love with this car for its looks. And now that I have driven it, the love has just increased. The beauty isnt just skin deep :) I love the way this car handles and especially corners. The sound of the screaming engine when the car redlines at abt 8300 is also very pleasing. The best part is that you snugly fit into your seet and it feels like the car is growing out of you and is a part of you. Everyting is within easy reach. However, I the sunroof is already squeaking, the exterior door handles buzz with the bass from the music system and something is rattling near the muffler. I am a little disappointed at the famed Toyota build quality.
Fantastic car
It surprised me how well Celicas retained their value, then I drove one! I'd been eyeballing them for a couple months and when I finally had enough cash to buy it outright, I didn't hesitate to scoop one up. I disagree with the sports car classification but it is quick. Having owned a junky '97 Sebring and still owning a '70 El Camino, both problematic, it's great to have a car where I only need to do routine maintenance and it runs like a top. My Celica has almost 94,000 miles on it and I can probably get another 100,000 out of it before it starts to really fall apart!
Review
I have purchased many cars in my lifetime, but I must say that I really like this car. It has a good sound system, and is very sporty. I am always receiving compliments on it even though it is 6 years old! I am single, so I wasn't the least bit concerned about a 4 door. It is very economical and I fill up my tank way less than previously. All in all, I couldn't ask for a better vehicle.
