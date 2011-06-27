Used 2003 Toyota Celica Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Great Car Until It Started Over heating ton1974 , 07/06/2015 GT-S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I have owned 3 Celicas. My 2003 GTS always had issues with heating the car in the winter. I about froze to death if I had to drive it in the winter. Never found out why it did that. I had the 2003 for 4 years and overall was a great car UNTIL I hit the 95,000 mile mark then the over heating started. I had a thermostat put on it, bleed the radiator etc. And it still would over heat. I finally traded it in. I was disappointed at the end. I would of kept the car longer if the over heating issues was not happening. Sad day when I traded it in. Report Abuse

Good Celica Zero , 09/13/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful great car all around needs one impovement which is better seats

Cool.... hercules00 , 07/10/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I initially fell in love with this car for its looks. And now that I have driven it, the love has just increased. The beauty isnt just skin deep :) I love the way this car handles and especially corners. The sound of the screaming engine when the car redlines at abt 8300 is also very pleasing. The best part is that you snugly fit into your seet and it feels like the car is growing out of you and is a part of you. Everyting is within easy reach. However, I the sunroof is already squeaking, the exterior door handles buzz with the bass from the music system and something is rattling near the muffler. I am a little disappointed at the famed Toyota build quality.

Fantastic car EKinCapistrano , 09/26/2010 2 of 4 people found this review helpful It surprised me how well Celicas retained their value, then I drove one! I'd been eyeballing them for a couple months and when I finally had enough cash to buy it outright, I didn't hesitate to scoop one up. I disagree with the sports car classification but it is quick. Having owned a junky '97 Sebring and still owning a '70 El Camino, both problematic, it's great to have a car where I only need to do routine maintenance and it runs like a top. My Celica has almost 94,000 miles on it and I can probably get another 100,000 out of it before it starts to really fall apart!