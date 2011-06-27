  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 900
  4. Used 1998 Saab 900
  5. Appraisal value

1998 Saab 900 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1998 Saab 900 SE Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,359$1,862$2,140
Clean$1,196$1,644$1,890
Average$871$1,207$1,389
Rough$545$770$888
Sell my 1998 Saab 900 with EdmundsShop for a used Saab 900 near you
Estimated values
1998 Saab 900 S Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,110$1,672$1,982
Clean$977$1,476$1,750
Average$711$1,084$1,286
Rough$445$691$822
Sell my 1998 Saab 900 with EdmundsShop for a used Saab 900 near you
Estimated values
1998 Saab 900 SE Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,216$1,758$2,057
Clean$1,070$1,552$1,816
Average$779$1,139$1,335
Rough$488$727$853
Sell my 1998 Saab 900 with EdmundsShop for a used Saab 900 near you
Estimated values
1998 Saab 900 S 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,295$1,820$2,110
Clean$1,140$1,607$1,863
Average$829$1,180$1,369
Rough$519$752$875
Sell my 1998 Saab 900 with EdmundsShop for a used Saab 900 near you
Estimated values
1998 Saab 900 SE Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,231$1,770$2,067
Clean$1,083$1,563$1,825
Average$788$1,147$1,341
Rough$494$732$857
Sell my 1998 Saab 900 with EdmundsShop for a used Saab 900 near you
Estimated values
1998 Saab 900 S 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,151$1,706$2,011
Clean$1,013$1,506$1,776
Average$737$1,106$1,305
Rough$461$705$834
Sell my 1998 Saab 900 with EdmundsShop for a used Saab 900 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Saab 900 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Saab 900 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $977 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,476 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Saab 900 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Saab 900 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $977 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,476 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 Saab 900, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 Saab 900 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $977 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,476 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Saab 900. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Saab 900 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Saab 900 ranges from $445 to $1,982, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Saab 900 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.