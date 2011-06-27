Estimated values
1998 Saab 900 SE Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,359
|$1,862
|$2,140
|Clean
|$1,196
|$1,644
|$1,890
|Average
|$871
|$1,207
|$1,389
|Rough
|$545
|$770
|$888
Estimated values
1998 Saab 900 S Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,110
|$1,672
|$1,982
|Clean
|$977
|$1,476
|$1,750
|Average
|$711
|$1,084
|$1,286
|Rough
|$445
|$691
|$822
Estimated values
1998 Saab 900 SE Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,216
|$1,758
|$2,057
|Clean
|$1,070
|$1,552
|$1,816
|Average
|$779
|$1,139
|$1,335
|Rough
|$488
|$727
|$853
Estimated values
1998 Saab 900 S 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,295
|$1,820
|$2,110
|Clean
|$1,140
|$1,607
|$1,863
|Average
|$829
|$1,180
|$1,369
|Rough
|$519
|$752
|$875
Estimated values
1998 Saab 900 SE Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,231
|$1,770
|$2,067
|Clean
|$1,083
|$1,563
|$1,825
|Average
|$788
|$1,147
|$1,341
|Rough
|$494
|$732
|$857
Estimated values
1998 Saab 900 S 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,151
|$1,706
|$2,011
|Clean
|$1,013
|$1,506
|$1,776
|Average
|$737
|$1,106
|$1,305
|Rough
|$461
|$705
|$834