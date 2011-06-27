  1. Home
Used 1999 Toyota Celica Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Celica
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2222
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG2222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5400 rpm135 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.34.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room44.2 in.43.1 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.2 in.34.1 in.
Rear hip Room41.2 in.41.2 in.
Rear leg room26.8 in.18.9 in.
Rear shoulder room49.9 in.44.8 in.
Measurements
Length174.2 in.177.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight2580 lbs.2755 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.6.8 cu.ft.
Height51.6 in.51.0 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.99.9 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Renaissance Red
  • Black
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Black/Ivory
  • Black
