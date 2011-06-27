Used 1998 Toyota Celica Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Great car, my fourth Celica Chad , 02/18/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Car has been highly reliable, as have been all the Celicas I've owned. It is great to drive (assuming you're happy with front wheel drive), taking me happily down California Route 1 at California highway speeds. Surprisingly good trunk space has handled Christmas trees, Nordic track exerciser and other large items. Very good interior layout. Comfortable seats, but low for people in poor shape. Report Abuse

Quality Car q dawg , 08/31/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful No major problems with my 1998 Celica and its over 5 years old. Of course, that's expected with all Toyotas. Drives like a champ.

98 Celica Kathy , 02/02/2006 2 of 3 people found this review helpful The car is stylish and fun to drive. It's reliable and can be counted on to be zippy when needed in the 5-speed manual. The interior gadgets are not always of the utmost quality, but it's easily overlooked for the overall quality of the car.

Celica is a great car!! sarah33 , 12/24/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Great performance, never had a problem with the car and have it for over 60K miles. Fun drive.