Used 1998 Toyota Celica Hatchback Consumer Reviews

5.0
5 reviews
Great car, my fourth Celica

Chad, 02/18/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Car has been highly reliable, as have been all the Celicas I've owned. It is great to drive (assuming you're happy with front wheel drive), taking me happily down California Route 1 at California highway speeds. Surprisingly good trunk space has handled Christmas trees, Nordic track exerciser and other large items. Very good interior layout. Comfortable seats, but low for people in poor shape.

Quality Car

q dawg, 08/31/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

No major problems with my 1998 Celica and its over 5 years old. Of course, that's expected with all Toyotas. Drives like a champ.

98 Celica

Kathy, 02/02/2006
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

The car is stylish and fun to drive. It's reliable and can be counted on to be zippy when needed in the 5-speed manual. The interior gadgets are not always of the utmost quality, but it's easily overlooked for the overall quality of the car.

Celica is a great car!!

sarah33, 12/24/2002
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great performance, never had a problem with the car and have it for over 60K miles. Fun drive.

Toyota No.6

Nighthawk, 11/30/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My wife fell in love with her first one and she continues to like every new one that we buy. She likes the ability to park it almost anywhere-carry loads of all sizes and shapes and adjust the radio to a particular type of music. She especially likes the relliability. Never had a recall replaced the usual items tire- blades, etc. It has had regular maintaince, change oil 3000-4000 miles

