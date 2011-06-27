Used 1997 Toyota Celica Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Amazing little cars. 97st6gc5spdhbk , 05/19/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I'm amazed at the quality & overall craftsmanship Toyota put into this car. It ALWAYS starts. 5 speed combined w/ the 1.8 4cyl makes gas mileage INSANELY good! Full tank gets 400+ miles. Car is also super light & brakes easily/quickly. I've seen alot of people complaining about a 'lack of power' ...really? If you wanted power why would you buy a 4cyl "Sports" car? I've never had a problem passing someone when needed. All-in-all I feel this car makes for aa good investment. 193k without a problem here! Report Abuse

Best car by far!!!! neecey , 04/13/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car 10 years ago, and she runs like the day I got her...Just hit 150,000 miles and have never had any mechanical problems at all. That amazes me! Shocks are starting to show signs of needing replacing, power antennae motor went and that's all I've have to deal with in the last 10 years..I get an avg of 35 MPG. I can't say anything bad about the reliability or drivability of this car.. I LOVE IT!!!!!!

Fun car-simple too slyfox , 02/04/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've had this car for 4 months now and it truely is a blast. Great handling (FWD), good acceleration (could use a little more at times). Toyota Quality. And the best of all, you are more likely to see 100 preludes, cavaliers, or sunfires before you see just one of these beauties on the road. Toyota should have kept this style, it's much better than the new celica body design. Overall, try it and you will love it.

own for 8 years richie , 06/16/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 65,000 miles. Now I've had it for about 8 years and it has 193,000 miles and it never has given me any bad problems other then the starter and cv boots. Overall I enjoy this car.