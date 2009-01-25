Used 1996 Toyota Celica for Sale Near Me

This car was owned by my brother first for 4 years. It went through many drivers when he owned it and was always extremely reliable and economical to own. I bought it a few months ago after a minor accident. I fixed the imperfections and am now driving it everyday. It's getting about 23 mpg with the top down most of the time. It shifts very smooth and takes corners effortlessly. Acceleration is about 10 seconds to 60 mph (automatic) and has about 93k on it. The styling is classic and even though a '96, not out of style in the least. Mine is black on black and always gets great comments on it's looks.

