Used 1996 Toyota Celica Consumer Reviews

Fantastic quality automobile... Classic Keith , 01/25/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful This car was owned by my brother first for 4 years. It went through many drivers when he owned it and was always extremely reliable and economical to own. I bought it a few months ago after a minor accident. I fixed the imperfections and am now driving it everyday. It's getting about 23 mpg with the top down most of the time. It shifts very smooth and takes corners effortlessly. Acceleration is about 10 seconds to 60 mph (automatic) and has about 93k on it. The styling is classic and even though a '96, not out of style in the least. Mine is black on black and always gets great comments on it's looks. Report Abuse

Favorite Car! Vanessa H , 10/19/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful It took me a while to find the exact car I wanted...and it was completely worth the wait! This was the best car I EVER had! We've been together for 7- 8 years and it's still in EXCELLENT condition! Report Abuse

A+ All the way!!! Lipweb , 10/29/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Since day one this vehicle has been a blast to drive. It rides tight and performs great, although a few minor adds like exhaust and an air intake will go along way - power wise. I've had nothing but comments on my car and everyone I take for a ride in it almost instantly wants one. I owned a Z-28 t-top Camaro before my Celica and now own a newer convertible Camaro pushing over 300HP as well as an Eclipse GT pushing over 240HP and my favorite of the 3 is still the 4 cylinder Celica GT. Report Abuse

The most fun car I've owned Clare Kline , 09/16/2017 ST 25th Anniversary 2dr Hatchback 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Being a stick shift, traffic is not fun, but for the open country I drive, the car is really great. Very fuel efficient, minimal maintenance needed, and corners perfect. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse