Used 1994 Toyota Celica for Sale Near Me

- 223,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,596
Ken Garff West Valley Ford - West Valley City / Utah
Ken Garff West Valley Ford is INDEED honored to offer this gorgeous-looking 1995 Toyota Celica ST in White. This is a nice driving manual transmission front wheel drive sports coupe. Come to our economy lot to see and drive today. Call Steve Smith at 801-201-5594 to schedule a visit.Ken Garff West Valley Ford is proud to be a member of the Ken Garff Family. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience in satisfying our customers' needs. Our staff is dedicated to finding you the right car at the right price. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing options!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Toyota Celica ST.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT2AT00F9S0044784
Stock: S0044784
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 95,547 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Stevenson Hendrick Mazda Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
Non-Smoker vehicle, Clean. FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City!WHY BUY FROM USThere are numerous reasons why drivers choose Stevenson Hendrick Mazda Wilmington. Proudly serving Wilmington, Leland NC, Boiling Spring Lakes and Hampstead NC, our teams of sales advisors, service technicians and financing experts are trained with one focus in mind: addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail.$699.00 Dealer Administrative Charge is not included in advertised price. All prices and offers are before state, city and county tax, tag, title and license fees. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Online
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Toyota Celica GT.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT5ST87KXP0135773
Stock: PS11203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 42,569 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,899
Andrew Toyota - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Aluminum Alloy Wheels.Black 1996 Toyota Celica GT 2D Convertible FWD 2.2L I4 16V 5-Speed AutomaticDO YOU WANT TO SAVE TIME AND MONEY? BUILD YOUR DEAL ONLINE WITH ANDREW TOYOTA. Go to any new or used vehicle on andrewtoyota.com and click on the blue "Explore Payment Options" button. Then you can compare and save real-time bank offers, customize your monthly payment, and get an instant trade-in estimate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Toyota Celica GT.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT5FG02T8T0034622
Stock: 39609AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 136,451 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,450
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com.32 MPG! Check out this 2000 Toyota Celica GTS equipped with an FWD 1.8L I4 engine. Top options include Sunroof, Leather Seats, CD Stereo, Daytime running lamps, Cruise control, Air Conditioner, REAR SPOILER, PWR SUNROOF, 16" ALLOY WHEELS & so much more.Want a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319 This vehicle's stock is 00NC19-431*Experience a Fully-Loaded Toyota Celica GTS *Split fold-down 50/50 rear seatbacks w/security lock, Side-door impact beams, Remote releases-inc: hood, fuel-filler door, hatch, Rear intermittent wiper, Pwr windows w/driver-side "auto-down" feature, Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr door locks w/anti-lockout feature, Premium AM/FM stereo w/cassette/compact disc-inc: (8) speakers, Overhead map lights, Independent strut front suspension, Ignition key light, HD rear window defogger w/timer, Gauges-inc: speedometer, tachometer, tripmeter, fuel level, coolant temp, Front wheel drive, Fog lamps, Fabric sport bucket seats, Fabric door trim, Dual visor vanity mirrors, Dual cup holders.*Why Choose Woody's? *One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!*Disclaimer:***After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Celica GT-S.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDDY32T2Y0006039
Stock: 00NC19
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 185,740 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,289
Car's Trade Center - Orlando / Florida
2000 Toyota Celica GT with a 4 Cylinder 1.8 Liter Engine and an Manual Transmission. With this very nice Sport Coupe you get plenty of options here are just a few. Power adjustable Windows Door Locks and Side Mirrors. AM/FM Radio with a CD Player bluetooth and MP3. Included is an Anti Theft Alarm Cool A/C. You don't get many Cars with so many options we can't list them all here so check out the Options list on our web site: www.carstradecenter.com .... ** Please feel free to contact us with any questions you may have. We strive to give each and every customer complete and accurate descriptions.*** WE ARE OPEN TO OFFERS AND TRADES *** *** WE LOVE TRADES ****EVERYONE IS APPROVED ***................................................ $1 000ish DOWN.....$200ish per month with approved credit We are able to finance any credit situation!!! - no credit - bad credit - repo - foreclosure - current bankruptcy - old bankruptcy - ANY SITUATION!!!! Give us a chance to get you a great loan with very low interest rates. He has over 20 years experience in this area. We work with more than 20 lenders or BHPH. We have every option to find you the best loan to fit your needs .... WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! Guaranteed financing for all credit types!!! .......................***WARRANTY AVAILABLE*** (407)930-5052 / (888)326-3654
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Celica GT.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDDR32T1Y0047744
Stock: 2536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-10-2019
- 130,665 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,185
Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, Celica GT, 3D Hatchback, 1.8L I4 SMPI, 5-Speed Manual, FWD, Liquid Silver, Black Cloth. GT FWD 5-Speed Manual 1.8L I4 SMPI 3D Hatchback 2000 Toyota Celica GTThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location right off Fulton Ave ,Sacramento CA. And As Always Promised... BEST DEALS IN TOWN !Alloy Wheels 5-Speed Manual Power Windows/LocksAll Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending)-Great 1st time buyer program-All vehicles pass Smog & Safety Inspection and receive a fresh oil change-Our buyers have over 10+ years of buying experience-Business HoursMonday - Saturday: 10:00am 7:00pmSunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Celica GT.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDDR32T9Y0034174
Stock: 11206
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 246,195 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$2,000
Andy Mohr Buick GMC - Fishers / Indiana
NICE local Trade-In**, Moonroof / Sunroof**, Great Service History**, Alloy Wheels, Appearance Package, Premium Sound Package, Premium Wheels, Special Edition Package, Sport Package, Celica GT, 3D Hatchback, 1.8L I4 SMPI, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Spectra Blue Mica. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Spectra Blue Mica 2000 Toyota Celica GT 1.8L I4 SMPI Andy Mohr Buick GMC is one of the LARGEST Buick GMC dealerships in the Midwest. We have an ever changing, wide array of some of the nicest pre-owned cars you can find. Conveniently located off State Road 37 between Fishers and Noblesville. Call us at 317-773-3390 or visit our website at AndyMohrBG.com. Andy Mohr Buick GMC -- WHERE YOU ALWAYS SAVE MOHR MONEY!!! Please be sure to verify equipment, mileage, and selling price with your salesperson upon arrival. MOHR MONEY - Andy Mohr Buick GMC is awarding customers on select vehicles a minimum of $2000 for any trade in toward the purchase of select used vehicles. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Celica GT.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDDR32T2Y0062527
Stock: PV7688A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 239,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$1,900
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Toyota Celica also includes Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Sport Seats, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console. Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Center Console, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Celica GT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDDR32T110082564
Stock: 121837
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 272,306 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,895
Wheels and Deals - Santa Clara / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Celica GT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDDR32T010083902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,895
Hickory Auto Direct - Hickory / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Celica GT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDDR32T910097362
Stock: 10097362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,568 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,980
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - THESE ARE GETTING HARDER TO FIND LIKE THIS! - 2 OWNERS AND 100% FACTORY STOCK - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - SUNROOF AND REAR SPOILER - ALLOY WHEELS - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, BUT THE POWER MOTOR ON THE DRIVERS DOOR FOR THE LOCK IS BAD, IT WORKS FINE MANUALLY - THE PAINT IS DULL. IT LOOKS OKAY BECAUSE ITS WHITE, BUT ITS CERTAINLY NOT SHOWROOM SHINEY - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX, CALIFORNIA CAR - NICE KENWOOD UPGRADED CD PLAYER - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A $1500-2000 PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT (660+). ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Celica GT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDDR32T020120545
Stock: DF4272522T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 236,893 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,598
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2002 Toyota Celica. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Toyota Celica GT is a perfect addition to any home. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Celica GT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDDR32T520132898
Stock: 20132898
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 156,997 miles
$3,995
AutoTrend & Trucks - Fredericksburg / Virginia
~~ AUTO TREND AND TRUCKS INC ~~ 540-370-8860 Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage and condition is a factor. you can feel confident that this one is in prime condition. For you non-smokers out there, One look at this one and you will just know, this is your ride. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. ~~ AUTO TREND AND TRUCKS INC ~~ 540-370-8860 Va State Inspection recently done and now its ready to go. Carfax available. We provide free carfax report. Carfax certified . Please feel free to ask question. If you need Carfax we will email it to you. Its very well-maintained by previous owner.. Its below Kbb value to make a quick sale. Runs and drives excellent. Trades are well-come regardless of year, model ,miles or condition. We WELL-COME every one. ~~ AUTO TREND AND TRUCKS INC ~~ 540-370-8860
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Celica GT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDDR32T320126842
Stock: ATT1612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,983 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$1,700
Lake View Ford - Conneaut Lake / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Celica GT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDDR32T820112676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,782 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,690
St. Marys Chevrolet - Saint Marys / Pennsylvania
2003 Toyota Celica Hatchback GTS FWD, JBL Premium Sound System, Leather Seats, Sony Aftermarket CD Player, Rear Spoiler, Fog Lamps, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, 1.8L I4, Absolutely Red, Black w/Cloth Seat Trim or Leather Seats or Perforated Front Leather Faced Seats or Perforated Front Leather Seats w/Air Bags.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Celica GT-S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDDY32T130069285
Stock: 0138A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 81,172 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,299
Brown's Manassas Hyundai - Manassas / Virginia
Clean Carfax!! Only 81k on the clock!! You won't believe how clean this Celica is!! Stop in today and take this pristine Celica for a test drive!! We deliver!! Browse our website at www.manassashyundai.com, select your new or pre-owned vehicle and contact us virtually via FaceTime, Skype, screen share, telephone, or text. We'll bring the test drive to you and completely sanitize the vehicle. If you have a trade, we also conduct accurate remote valuation. When you're satisfied with your selection, complete our online finance application and a member of our team will contact you to schedule delivery of your new vehicle on a day and time that's most convenient for you. Finally, we will deliver your new vehicle and any remaining paperwork directly to your home so that you won't have to set foot into the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Celica GT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDDR32T440171047
Stock: A20442C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 78,036 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
*ONLY 78,000 MILES!* THIS BEAUTIFUL SOLAR YELLOW 2004 TOYOTA CELICA GT IS IN IMMACULATE CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY!* ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE RIDES AND DRIVES GREAT! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! AM/FM CD PLAYER! HURRY IN THIS GREAT DEAL WON'T LAST LONG! YOU WILL NOT FIND ONE CLEANER! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN, ZACK, OR TROY! *WARRANTY INCLUDED AT ASKING PRICE!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Celica GT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDDR32T740173567
Stock: 14433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
