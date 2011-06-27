Used 2007 Toyota Camry Consumer Reviews
Great Fix for the Glitch
An article came out 2 weeks ago about Toyota having an upgrade on the sluggish shifting & hesitation for the Camry 2.4 5A. I took my car back to the dealer & they upgraded the engine software and calibrated the tranny. My car does not hesitate anymore & the auto shifting is smooth. Now I can say that this is an exciting car to drive. Good job Toyota, for correcting what should not have been in the first place. For owners who are having the same problem with the hesitation & shifting, I suggest that you bring it back to your dealer for the fix. You will feel the difference.
2007 Camry SE - I4 - Auto
Purchased my 2007 Camry SE, 4 cylinder, auto brand new in December 2006 to replace a car that was totalled in an accident. The Camry SE with the factory ground effects/spoiler/6-spoke alloys has a much better look than the other Camrys and that is the only reason I purchased it. Chose it over a slightly used 2005 Acura TSX-auto. The black cloth interior and special gauge lighting specific to the Camry SE also helped seal the deal. The Camry SE was comfortable, quiet, reliable, good on gas and as stated earlier, easy on the eyes.
Camry XLE V6 - excellent. Extremely reliable
This 2007 Camry V6 has been the most reliable and maintenance free car I've every owned(And I've owned at least 20 cars!). I have 130,000 miles on it, only maintenance has been two sets of tires, one set of brake pads, wiper blades and cabin filter. Oil/filter changes are done free of charge by the dealer every 5000 miles. It still has the original battery! The engine is very smooth and powerful(better than my wife's newer BMW). I still get 30 mpg on the highway. It runs the same now as it did 9 years ago. My only very minor complaint about the design is the rear seat should have folded down 60/40 instead of the small pass through. I think the reclining rear seat didn't allow for the folding, poor design choice. No one ever reclines the rear seat. Great car! Now going on 10 years at 140,000 miles. No issues, although might finally need a new battery, not bad after 10 years! Amazing
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Recall Needed
After driving this car for a month it is very obvious to me that there is a design flaw in the transmission. The acceleration is acceptable if a bit jerky but if you need to drive between 30 - 60 MPH you will not like this car. The transmission constantly shifts back and forth between gears. When this first started happening I though I may have had the emergency brake enabled or big gusts of wind kept hitting the car. This problem makes this car absolutely no fun to drive and makes me wish I had purchased something else.
So far, so good
OK, first of all I was really reluctant to buy after I read some of the posts here. However, I rented a Camry before I bought one to see if I could experience what people here experienced. In the rental I did experience the hesitation but nothing I couldn't live with. Overall I was impressed. I bought a new Camry after I rented one. I have experienced none of the bad experiences posted here. The car is performing well. The only slight problem is a vibration at 70mph, feels like an out of balance tire. I drove the car 600 miles in the last week and gas mileage averaged 26 mpg. strictly hwy was 31 mpg. So that is my experience.
Sponsored cars related to the Camry
Related Used 2007 Toyota Camry info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Tacoma
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019