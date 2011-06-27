  1. Home
Used 1999 Toyota Camry Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG212320
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg20/28 mpg17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/481.0 mi.370.0/518.0 mi.314.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG212320
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque209 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm147 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm209 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l2.2 l3.0 l
Horsepower194 hp @ 5200 rpm133 hp @ 5200 rpm194 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.35.4 ft.36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptionalOptionalOptional
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.43.5 in.43.5 in.
Front hip room54.0 in.54.0 in.54.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.35.5 in.35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Measurements
Length188.5 in.188.5 in.188.5 in.
Curb weight3241 lbs.3131 lbs.3252 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.
Height55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Wheel base105.2 in.105.2 in.105.2 in.
Width70.1 in.70.1 in.70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Blue Dusk Pearl
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Super White
  • Antique Sage Pearl
  • Blue Velvet Pearl
  • Vintage Red Pearl
  • Sable Pearl
  • Antique Sage Pearl
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Sable Pearl
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Blue Velvet Pearl
  • Blue Dusk Pearl
  • Vintage Red Pearl
  • Blue Dusk Pearl
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Sable Pearl
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Vintage Red Pearl
  • Blue Velvet Pearl
  • Antique Sage Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Oak
  • Sage
  • Gray
  • Sage
  • Gray
  • Oak
  • Sage
  • Oak
  • Gray
