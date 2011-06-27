Used 1996 Toyota Camry Wagon Consumer Reviews

This is my 2nd Camry wagon. My experience w/ the 89 model made me search hard for the '96 (the last year they were made). Nothing unexpected has gone wrong with it. Zero. I have replaced the timing belt and brake pads - normal maintenance - and had to adjuxt the valves at 110k, but but other than that it has been 100% reliable. I would buy another if I could find it.

Cheryl D. , 09/01/2018 LE V6 4dr Wagon

Kids love the “rumble seat,” as I call the 3rd row, rear facing seat. I love that 2nd & 3rd fold done, giving me a few options for how much cargo space I need! I added keyless entry, remote start and a Bluetooth/Apple Play interface, as well as a rear camera. Other than the keyless entry, I have never had these features before, so I really have a new, old car, which I am thoroughly enjoying! The only thing that I will still need to upgrade is some kind of assist with the lift gate, which is only because I’m disabled and use the hatch to access my walker. If my star rating and feature rating seems incongruous, it’s only because I have only had the car for a short time and haven’t had time to focus on every detail, but I love this car, and ALWAYS LOOK FORWARD TO DRIVING IT! (The Car Detail, ‘select a year’ menu isn’t working for me. I purchased the car in July, 2018)