Used 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Best car ever Jeff Morris , 11/26/2015 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 60 of 60 people found this review helpful I bought my 2007 Camry Hybrid new in Feb of 2007. I just had my second 120k (yes, my car just turned over 240,000 miles) service performed. Other than scheduled maintenance (which I have performed religiously), the only other maintenance costs I have incurred are tires, brake pads, headlight bulbs, water pump at 135k and right front wheel bearing at 180k. Still getting around 37 mpg (actual, not indicated) as I drive around 600 miles per week. JM Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Over 150,000 trouble free miles philt5 , 05/01/2011 36 of 36 people found this review helpful I have driven my Camry Hybrid now for 4 years and 152,000 miles. The only time this car has been to the dealer is for regular fluid changes and a rattle in the dash when it was new. I am still on the original front brake pads. I changed the rear brake pads at about 130,000 miles. The car still drives like new. These cars are turning out to be extremely reliable if the regular maintenance is done. The dealer told me he has a Camry Hybrid taxi cab that comes in for maintenance and had 490,000 miles on it last time he saw it. No repairs, just maintenance. Lifetime fuel consumption averages at 37mpg with normal driving. I'll keep driving it and see how far it can go. Report Abuse

2007 Camry Hybrid Mike , 11/28/2006 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I have had my Camry hybrid for about 2 months now, I sold my 2005 Subaru WRX STI and although I gave up some performance, I have been pleasantly surprised by the Camry's acceleration and handling. Intergration of the gas and electric modes is almost seamless and the CV transmission is great, all typical Toyota. I live the mountains of northeast Nevada, 6,500 ft elevation, and most of my driving is on the highway and in mountains, not hills. Mileage has been averaging around 35 mpg and thats not taking it easy trying for good milage, 80-90 mph is not uncommon and the car has plenty of passing power. Great car, highly recommended. Report Abuse

A keeper curio , 06/16/2015 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful We bought our 2007 Camry Hybrid used with 45,000 miles on the clock. It's now up to 72,000, and we haven't had a single issue with it. We both love it to bits. It's fun to drive and surprisingly rapid - especially 0-40 at the stop light Grand Prix! MPG is obviously great IF you drive it with MPG in mind, and I've actually thrashed it and still received a friendly "Excellent" rating. The ride quality is excellent, it's quiet (especially with Yokahama AVID tires), and nicely equipped. The JBL audio system is the best in-car audio I've ever heard. Yes, you lose some trunk space in the Hybrid. Yes, the regen braking system can feel weird sometimes. But these are minor quibbles. UPDATE: Added a few thousand miles since original review. Still going strong. Only issues have been both heat shields above the exhaust (cat and muffler) have come off due to rust, but it is a quick/cheap repair. Also needed a front strut replaced, but that was most likely due to potholes where I live. Also getting intermittent engine warning light. Not too bad for a decade old car, and I still love it to bits. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse