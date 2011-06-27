2022 Toyota C-HR XLE Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,880
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|29 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|29 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|27/31 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|356.4/409.2 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|144 hp @ 6,100 rpm
|Torque
|139 lb-ft @ 3,900 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|835 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Preferred Accessory Package w/All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$353
|Quick Charge Cable Package
|+$70
|Preferred Accessory Package w/Carpet Mats
|+$353
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Audio Plus
|+$465
|Carpet Cargo Mat and Carpet Floor Mat Package
|+$269
|Cargo Net - Spider
|+$59
|All-Weather Floor Liners and Cargo Liner Package
|+$269
|Universal Tablet Holder
|+$99
|Door Sill Protectors
|+$199
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|Front hip room
|53.0 in.
|Front leg room
|43.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|49.0 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|48.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.5 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Removable Cross Bars
|+$299
|Special Color
|+$425
|Blackout Emblem Overlays
|+$89
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|+$75
|Rear Bumper Protector
|+$79
|Paint Protection Film
|+$395
|Mudguards
|+$129
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|14.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|26.0 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,300 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|105.1 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|4,320 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.9 in.
|Height
|61.6 in.
|Length
|172.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|37.0 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|835 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|70.7 in.
|Turning circle
|34.2 ft.
|Wheel base
|103.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|18 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P225/50R V tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
