Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Sedan Consumer Reviews
2018 Avalon Limited - 24 Month Review
I've had my 2018 Avalon Limited for 24 months and 24,000 miles. I love the Avalon - how it handles, comfort and the amenities. I would buy it again!
Get the hybrid!
We have a 2018 Avalon Hybrid and have already driven it in 10 states. Its a great car, averages about 40 mpg. Cream interior over the Parisian Blue is beautiful. Get the Limited package which includes heated and cooled front seats. Nav system is the best out there. I would own a Lexus (had 4 of them) but chose the Toyota because the Lexus Nav system has a dangerous and hard to use mouse pad or joystick to control the Nav. This takes way more driver attention that the Avalon touch screen. Mercedes, BMW and Audi have the same problem. I'm almost ready for a Tesla, just want the auto pilot to be a upgraded.
Lots to like but I expected more
I usually buy Honda Accord but decided to try an Avalon. Reasons - No V6 available in the 2018 Accord and I did not want to buy a first year V4 Turbo. And was afraid of Turbo lag - which I would absolutely hate. Also, Toyota was running some pretty deep discounts off sticker and to my surprise offered me as much for my trade as I would have advertised it for sale. I also compared GV weight between the two and found the Avalon several hundred pounds heavier. And I like the idea of having more steel around me in a crash. I figured I would pay for it in mpg. Not so as I could not be more pleased with the Avalon fuel economy. First long trip the worst was 33.1 and best was 34.7 mpg. And I was running the AC all the time and going about 75 on the freeway. Who could ask for more? Strange but I have no idea which model Avalon I purchased. The State Farm agent could not tell from the VIN so he called the dealer. Turned out they didn’t know either. All I know is that there is no moon roof, there are floor lights that spell out Avalon and NO compass at all. I really hate that as I don’t mess with Smart phones and I like to know what direction I’m going at all times. Also, I think the dashboard controls are cumbersome and not at all intuitive. And I have NO interest in reading a new car manual that’s as big as the family Bible and much harder to understand. Bottom line, the car is comfortable, sips gas, has great acceleration, has a soft quiet ride and was surprisingly affordable. I hope it has long term dependability like a Honda because I like to keep my cars for at least 150,000 miles.
My review for my 2018 Toyota Avalon Touring
I got this car march 2018. I went in for a carmy but they upsold me to an avalon. With the factory incentives, and dealer rebates, saving, and dealing with a great dealership, sticker MSRP was $39K and I was able to walk out the door, tax, tag, process fee included for $31,300! Less than the V6 carmy with leather seats and NO NAVIGATION. Factory incentive was $5K!! Could not pass it up. For me paying $31K for a car at this range, there was no comparison. I do it again. Would I pay $39K for this car, NO, I would not. They are changing the body and interior for 2019, but at around $39K, I would not even be in that market. The exterior is okay, It looks good enough for me. I like the LED lights, and the back looks good. No real WOW or NAH, for me. The interior, the center dash is kind of not my style, and sort of outdated, but once you get use to it, its whatever, and for the $31K out the door price on the touring, no real complaints. the tech meter and speedometer, is good looking. Nothing WOW about it, but its clean and looks good. I like the acceleration and power when I step on the gas, but I am coming from a 13 year old SUV, and a 2014 Honda Odyssey minivan. The avalon is powerful enough for every day driving. Not sports car speed, but no a v4 either. Overall, the car is a solid family car, roomy comfortable, some power when you need it, interior is nice and quiet, and feels roomy but private. Wish it had the parking brake button instead of the foot pedal, and wish it had the "Hold" button, for red lights, and drive thru, but overall nice car, that I like driving and want to drive for many years to come. Don't know about the handling, but you shouldn't be driving it crazy on turn, but can handle most country roads nicely. FOR ME I GOT IT AT $31K with tags, process, and tax from $39K MSRP, so no complaints. If you are going to buy a 2018 Avalon, make SURE YOU GET A DEAL ON IT, or I would not get it for the price. The best I found if the manufacture rebate of $5k is still there, would be 31k for the touring, 29k for xle prem. and 33-34 k for the limited.
Toyota is Superior Quality
with months of research..decided on the 2018 Avalon XLE. I do Love this car. It looks sporty, it handles nice and has ample power..very comfortable to drive.
