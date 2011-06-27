Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Sedan Consumer Reviews

Still loving this car after three years Dennis , 05/15/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I absolutely love everything about this car. The handling is excellent with three selectable modes including a sport mode that is perfect for the mountain roads in northern California. Fit and finish are perfect. The JBL stereo is wonderful as are all the amazing electronic features. This model comes with HID headlamps that provide a razor sharp light beam and I am still trying to figure out how the car decides to turn on the automatic high beams. It is comfortable, roomy and fun to drive. I test drove the Chevy Impala and the Chrysler 300 before driving the Avalon. This was no contest. I have owned a couple of dozen new cars in my lifetime. The Avalon Limited is by far the best vehicle I have ever owned or driven. Oh, did I mention that all maintenance is included for two full years ? update: I still like this car as much as I did three years ago. It is fun to drive, comfortable and totally reliable. And I think that it's a great value considering the features and quality purchased vs. price paid. There have been no mechanical or other issues. No warranty work. Totally a great car. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

A great car for us - John Wonder , 05/22/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Tire wear is expected to be about 24000 due to the nature of the tires the car is equipped with. It takes some time to learn the various in dash systems. A lot of information is available if you know how to access it. This is our third Avalon (we have owned other cars too) and consider the Avalons to be the best value for the dollar spent. Our Avalon is a road car as well as an around the town vehicle - so interior and trunk space is important. Up date after one year of ownership - We continue to enjoy our Avalon and are very pleased with the car. The car performed very well on a 6000 mile road trip last summer. It has very adequate power and handles quickly and smoothly. We still miss the adjustable rear seat backs of our previous two Avalons. The dash systems are complex and take time to learn and use. The speedometer reads two miles an hour fast when compared with two on board GPS units. Toyota says that this is acceptable - up to a seven mile per hour variable. We live in very hot Tucson Arizona and the AC system on our Avalon performs exceedingly well and cools the care very quickly. We have excellent dealer support. We've been driving our Avalon for two years now and remain very pleased with it as noted previously. One feature of the cruise control feature that I do not like is the capacity of the system to slow the car very quickly when descending a grade and the car exceeds the set cruise speed. A combination of brakes and transmission downshifting is used for that purpose. I cancel the cruise control when descending a steep grade. Our previous Camry and two Avalons all share this characteristic and Toyota is unlikely to make a change as we have experienced it going back to 1997. When I read reviews of the 2016 model prior to our purchase, one reviewer complained that he had to replace the OEM tires at 24,000 miles. Our OEM tires now have over 27,000 miles on them and there is plenty of tread left. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Driving for nearly 30 years, my first new car! David , 05/07/2016 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful After enjoying success in a new career, my employers encouraged me to splurge and get something new. I had my heart set on an Altima, as that is usually what I'll rent when I head out of town. I test drove a new 2015 Limited, and loved it, but with 0% financing on the 2016 models, despite a higher cost than the 2015, my touring came out with a lower monthly payment and had some features (Qi charging) that wasn't on the 2015 model. I just had to give up the seat cooler. It's a beautiful car, but inside, it's even better. I have no comparisons to what this is - I tell my friends it's not a car, it's a 268 horsepower leather appointed computer with a sunroof. With my keys in my pocket, the interior lights turn on when I walk up to it; the door opens when I pull on the handle, and it locks itself when I walk away. It's so quiet that I approached it after doing some shopping and noticed exhaust coming out the tailpipes (which are reminiscent of pipes on high end sports cars) but I couldn't hear it running. It handles, great acceleration - If you're into sports cars, fellas, you'll get your wish and make her happy too. Room for your tall grown children in the back. I'm a tall guy, fairly wide, and I find this thing a breeze to get into and out of (much easier than my truck). The trunk is big; I'm still learning how to use a navigation system and wishing it was android. Pandora, Slacker, iHeart radio... I sent my boss a text from the system and he laughed (As it was tagged "Sent from Toyota Avalon"). The stereo itself may just need some tweeking from me, as that is where I cite my only fault, but really, I guess I could always add in aftermarket speakers and amps. UPDATE: We're at 30 months of ownership, only 13,000 miles. I've sinced moved much closer to to work; driving it around town gets me around 17 miles per gallon. On the freeway, doing 80, it goes way up. No issues, wish I could wash it more often, still running great. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good looks, Amazing Value 45 YO in Ohio , 08/21/2016 XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 25 of 28 people found this review helpful I wasn't really looking at an Avalon, but I recalled them looking sharp, so I did an Edmunds price check and the quotes coming back from dealers were surprisingly low for a Toyota, add to that a $2500 rebate, I ended up getting a Premium $7,000 off msrp. It's very peppy but maintains 26 mpg in mixed driving. All the technology goodies are there but they're just clunky or non-intuitive or slow. I've only had it a month, so I can't provide any long term guidance. The ride is quiet and smooth, and while i haven't taken it out over back roads, it doesn't seem to have an overly soft suspension. The 9 speaker sound system is better than what i had prior, but still lacks true punch. You need to get the limited (+ $6,000) for the JBL sound. The fit and finish of the inside has a very high end feel, EXCEPT the glove compartment door and the sunroof shade (both surprisingly flimsy). At the end of the day, getting a car of this size with leather, sunroof, heated seats, navigation, smart phone integration, driver seat memory settings, auto climate control, V6, blind spot warning system, and 9 speaker sound for under $31k is great. You couldn't do better in the Accord, Impala, Maxima, Lexus and maybe even Buick for that price point. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse