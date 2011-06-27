Used 2014 Toyota Avalon Sedan Consumer Reviews

Rides like a truck. poor engineered struts. gordon grier , 04/01/2015 XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 68 of 73 people found this review helpful I had a 2005 toytoa avalon that had a very comfortable ride. This 2014 Toyota Avalon rides like a truck. Poor engineering . Toyota fixed the poor ride problem on their 2016 Avalon models. So on 06/01/16 , I bought new front 2016 Avalon coil Springs part #48131-07120 , #48132-07030 & new front 2016 Avalon shock absorbers part #48520- 8z156 , #48510- 8z299 for my 2014 Avalon. After installing them on my 2014 Avalon , I am now very happy with the improvment in the ride quality. The cost for the springs & shocks was around $400.00. All 2016 shocks & springs fit on 2014 with no problem. The very uncomfortable ride was driving me nuts. This change was a lot cheaper than buying a new car with a more comfortable ride. Hope this helps others with the same problem I had . Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Give this an extended test drive before buying! Arslan T , 03/30/2016 XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I drive about 26k miles a year and about 80 miles a day here in Houston and was looking for a used road warrior. My biggest factor in purchasing our 3rd car here is road comfort (to avoid road fatigue) and efficiency/mpg. I have two friends that have the older Avalon models and rave about its comfort and ride, and currently having an ES 350 and seeing its reliability and comfort, the new Avalon was an obvious choice for me. We had the opportunity to purchase a 2015 Avalon XLE but the week that I was to purchase the car I had an opportunity to rent the same car. 200-300 miles later and I am absolutely set on never buying this current Avalon! The exterior has great looks and the interior took a bit to get use to. As others have reviewed, the ride is firm on the highway to the extent that you will feel most bumps, causing road fatigue much earlier (about 25 mins for me). Secondly the seat does not have adequate lumbar support, making the ride much worse. Please do test drive the car before buying this as Toyota has changed the Avalon to make it appeal to younger buyers. As a 30 year old, I really should care about the fun to drive factor - which is def there! - but I just can't get over how uncomfortable the ride is on the highway. Test drove an Accord and a Camry today as well and surprisingly even the camry - which was my last resort car! - even has a better ride in terms of comfort than the avalon Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort

Hybrid Avalon Touring 2014 Hybrid Avalon 2014 Touring , 06/25/2016 XLE Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful For some reason Edmonds doesn't know there's a Hybrid version of this car so I selected the V6 version. I Really like the Avalon now that I got rid of the OEM Toyota chosen Bridgestone Turanzas. DO NOT get an Avalon with Bridgestone (rocks) tires. I test drove the care with Michelin tires and the ride was firm but comfortable. My located Avalon came with Bridgestone Turanzas and the car rode brittle and handled terribly. I did some investigation and found others had Bridgestone Turanzas and hated them and got rid of them. At 16k miles they were getting so loud I couldn't bear it any more. I went to Toyota and they did not care or help. So I was on my own and put Pirelli P7s on the car and it rides, handles, stops, goes through rain great and is very quiet and is a LRR tire that gets great MPG. My headliner behind my sunroof fell down and the Toyota dealer fixed it once (including nasty fingerprints all over the headliner that I had to argue with the dealer to clean) and it fell down again. Toyota came up with a second headliner fix and they got it right. The radio every once in a while goes dead on AM or FM. It works fine through Bluetooth or other sound inputs, radio just dies. It's intermittent so of course the Dealer can't fix it. Poor quality radio though buyer be ware. The NAV system that Toyota provides would have been outdated in 2008. It has no speed limit and updates are horribly expensive and don't come out very often. My $100 Tom-Tom Nav or my apple phone do a far superior job than the one Toyota sticks you with. Regular free updates and speed limit display on the Tom-Tom. So after my flawless 2012 Camry XLE Hybrid, this Avalon has come with some issues and Toyota has not been much help. What I do like is the MPG for a car this size. Comfort is pretty good. I've gone on some long trips and the seats are firm but not fatiguing. I would expect more padding in the seats for a car like this. Overall I like the interior layout. The armrest on the driver side at 17k is starting to wear through. Not too happy with the lack of durability of the arm rest vinyl. The steering is great. very low effort and accurate with decent road feel for a big car. The styling is pretty nice for a car in this price range. Over all a pretty nice car that I enjoy driving now that I prematurely had to get rid of the Toyota OEM Bridgestones. I have always owned Toyotas, and I still like this Avalon, but the quality and customer care is sadly slipping from Toyota and the dealers. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2015 Avalon Limited tome1 , 02/26/2015 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful So far, other than ride quality we enjoy our new Avalon. Very responsive, excellent power, electronic package is very nice (a lot of safety features).