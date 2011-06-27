  1. Home
Used 2007 Toyota Avalon Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Avalon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Starting MSRP
$34,065
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG232323
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Starting MSRP
$34,065
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Starting MSRP
$34,065
Starting MSRP
$26,875
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg20/28 mpg20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/518.0 mi.370.0/518.0 mi.370.0/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG232323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Starting MSRP
$34,065
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6200 rpm268 hp @ 6200 rpm268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.36.9 ft.36.9 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Starting MSRP
$34,065
Starting MSRP
$26,875
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesno
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
auto delay off headlampsnoyesno
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyesno
self-leveling headlightsnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Starting MSRP
$34,065
Starting MSRP
$26,875
diversity antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
9 total speakersyesnoyes
JBL premium brand stereo systemnoyesno
360 watts stereo outputnoyesno
JBL premium brand speakersnoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
radio data systemnoyesno
12 total speakersnoyesno
surround audio surround audio (discrete)noyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Starting MSRP
$34,065
Starting MSRP
$26,875
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnono
simulated wood trim on doorsyesyesno
cargo netyesyesno
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesno
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesnono
trunk lightyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesyesno
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyesno
leather and wood trim on shift knobnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
leather and wood steering wheelnoyesno
simulated alloy trim on center consolenonoyes
simulated alloy trim on dashnonoyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Starting MSRP
$34,065
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Starting MSRP
$34,065
Starting MSRP
$26,875
compassyesyesno
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Starting MSRP
$34,065
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.59.4 in.59.4 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
Front hip room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
leatheryesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
ventilated driver seatnoyesno
ventilated passenger seatnoyesno
12 -way power driver seatnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Starting MSRP
$34,065
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.2 in.58.2 in.58.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Starting MSRP
$34,065
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Front track62.2 in.62.2 in.62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3560 lbs.3595 lbs.3495 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd..29 cd..29 cd.
Length197.2 in.197.2 in.197.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.3 in.5.3 in.
Height58.5 in.58.5 in.58.5 in.
EPA interior volume121.3 cu.ft.121.3 cu.ft.121.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width72.8 in.72.8 in.72.8 in.
Rear track61.6 in.61.6 in.61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Starting MSRP
$34,065
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Mirage Metallic
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Silver Pine Mica
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Cassis Pearl
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Black
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Blue Mirage Metallic
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Silver Pine Mica
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Cassis Pearl
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Black
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Blue Mirage Metallic
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Silver Pine Mica
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Cassis Pearl
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Black
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Starting MSRP
$34,065
Starting MSRP
$26,875
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Alloy spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
P215/55R V tiresyesyesno
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P215/60R H tiresnonoyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Starting MSRP
$34,065
Starting MSRP
$26,875
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,325
Starting MSRP
$34,065
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
