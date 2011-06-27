  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Avalon
  4. Used 2006 Toyota Avalon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Toyota Avalon XL Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Avalon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,775
See Avalon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,775
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,775
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,775
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,775
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,775
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,775
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,775
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,775
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,775
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room55.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,775
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,775
Front track62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3490 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd.
Length197.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume121.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,775
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Cassis Pearl
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Silver Pine Mica
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Blue Mirage Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,775
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P215/60R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,775
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,775
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Avalon Inventory

Related Used 2006 Toyota Avalon XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles