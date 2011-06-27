  1. Home
Used 2002 Toyota Avalon Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car

Stephen, 12/16/2017
XLS 4dr Sedan w/Bucket Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I have original engine and original transmission and I am up to 568,000 miles yes that’s correct

Safety
Technology
Reliability
Value
Best car I've driven, ever!

murty, 11/28/2010
I bought this car a couple of months ago with nearly 150k miles on it, & I love driving it. My mechanic was impressed with its condition; he told me it will go another 100k! I have owned cars with 150k miles, always as a 2nd owner, & I always found them fairly uncomfortable. I've owned a '76 Honda Civic, an '86 Toyota Tercel (which still runs), an '85 GM Oldsmobile, & a '94 Ford Taurus. The feel of the Avalon is not sporty, but it is wonderfully smooth and powerful. Suddenly I want to go for long drives again, like when I first began driving at 16. I've only owned it for a couple of months, but already I am hoping to sell another of my cars to buy a 2nd Avalon (a newer XLS or Ltd).

love this car!

kylee, 03/05/2006
I LOVE this car! From the rich leather interior and exterior classic looks; love the heated seats! The interior is so roomy and the trunk is large. I get so many compliments on this car; especially the color. Desert Sand Mica. I WILL buy another Avalon in the future. Although, not too soon, as in 4 years, I only have 20,000 miles on the odometer. If you are considering a new car purchase, I would greatly recommend ANY TOYOTA PURCHASE. The quality and reliability are 1st rate. This car also has the split-bench front seats and I love them.

Best car I have ever had

JBS, 07/31/2008
I drive a lot-about 100 miles a day. This is the best car I have ever had and I have 221,000. I have only replaced tires and brakes. I do change the oil regularly and have replaced the battery once. I love this car and even though I am thinking of getting a new one I will miss this one terribly. The ride is so smooth, it handles extremely well, and I have always felt safe in all kinds of weather.

One of the best cars ever

Spudo, 08/11/2009
I bought this car when it was 4 years old and already had 114,000 miles on it. It has been a great car, even 50,000 miles later. Runs like new. Love the power, MPG, comfort and reliability. Have had to do normal maintenance, tires, battery, brakes, fluid changes. The only mechanical issue was occasionally the throttle body will get gummed up and the car will start but not idle. Simple fix, remove the idle air regulator and clean it good with a q tip and carb cleaner. Did this myself in about an hour, no problems since. Great gas mileage, will get 31 mpg on flat highway at 55 miles her hour. Closer to 28-29 at 65-70. City around 21. Get the XLS, as it adds all the luxuries such as heated seats.

