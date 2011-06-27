Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Ride and Great Mileage RK , 04/01/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I just bought the 2016 Avalon HYBRID Limited after trading in my aging 2006 BMW 750Li. So, I know what a great ride quality feels like and the Avalon HYBRID didn't disappoint :) Now, I have owned TOYOTA cars and SUVs all my life and in fact had couple of early model Avalon (late 1990s) and drove them for several years before trading them for upgrading to BMWs and LEXUSs. I found the 2016 version is top quality in engineering and e-suite options. Of course, I chose the LIMITED edition because of all the safety features such as the dynamic cruise control (which is amazing to watch at work) and Collision Prevention. My recommendation is to get the LIMITED version with the Toyota Safety Sense package. I have seen these options in much more expensive automobiles like BMW and LEXUS. I just got this car this week (2 days ago) but already can tell I am going to keep it for a long time and drive up and down the coast. Never did a cross-country run (to the west coast) and with the high mpg expected on this car (40 combined with some people reporting up to 46mpg at "saner" speeds), I might try that. Oh, I also want to mention the Fred Anderson Dealership in Raleigh where I bought the car. They are a class act! Love their cars and their Starbucks coffee!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Everything I was hoping for... jbmd , 07/27/2016 XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Was somewhat torn between a lightly used BMW or other similar "luxury" car vs something like a Prius since I do a lot of long, easy drives and, despite low gas prices, still want to get great gas mileage. However, when we saw our tiny local Toyota dealer had an Avalon XLE Premium Hybrid in the colors we liked online, we decided to check it out. My wife and I were blown away by this car - yes the BMW 328 AWD was more "fun" to drive, but this thing holds its own in Sport mode. We got a great deal just just over invoice and, with $2500 cash back, was not much more new than BMW with 30k miles and less features (and also requiring premium gas, a pet peeve of mine). In my first month of driving I have done over 2k miles and have been averaging 42 mpg - I did the calculations myself and the trip computer was spot on, since I don't always trust them.... Unlike one of the other reviews, I really like the black exterior and mixed tan/brown/black interior, a nice change from the all black or grey interiors I have had before. The car looks sharp and my buddies who have volvo and lexus find it sweet as well. Huge backseat compared to other cars, but doesn't look like a "boat". Only negatives thus far- the navigation is the worst I've used, but that wasn't a dealer breaker anyway. And for the interior, the shiny chrome gets fingerprints everywhere, but just a minor annoyance. Would recommend without reservation. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Better Than Expected! David M. , 06/10/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful This is out third hybrid from Toyota as first we had a Highlander Hybrid, a Prius, and now the Avalon Hybrid. I have been driving it for about three months and I am rather pleased to say the least! When we bought the Highlander, the mileage was rated higher than it should have been until the EPA lowered it shortly after our purchase as 27/24 was more realistic and obtainable. The Prius was tough to get to 50 mpg as we live in a hilly area in Michigan and between that and the weather the smaller power plant fought for mpg. The best was 54 mpg in Ohio and the worst was 42 in deep snow as the average was probably year around about 46.5. I stated all this as my expectations for the Avalon Hybrid needed to be realistic to be happy with the purchase. I am 6 tank fulls in and averaging approximately 38.5 mpg. Considering I do not baby it much driving and the hilly area, I am quite pleased. The ride is comfortable and quite as you are up to speed and don't know it half the time. As another reviewer stated, I know I will own this one for a long while as I drive almost 50 miles each way to work and visit a lot of family out of state. Oh, and yes as the other reviewer stated, get the limited model! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Improved Limited Avalon Hybrid Neil Jurman , 02/28/2019 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Safety features abound and much improved GPS. I also have 2014 Avalon Hybrid Touring as well. The 2016 is far superior but the 2014 at 105k miles is still a winner. GPS on 2014 is my biggest complaint works terrible without entune and better with it. The 2016 Limited Hybrid is far superior. The 2016 is smoother over speed bumps and lane assist and radar cruise control is a huge improvement over standard cruise control of the 2014. Zenon headlights on the 2016 rule. Blind spot mirrors help prevent near accidents with passing vehicles. Front and rear perforated leather heated and cooling seats are a huge improvement over 2014 only front heated seats. Also rear shade blocks out heads from behind and gives rear passengers more privacy. Steering is even improved with tighter steering not that the 2014 is bad it is quite good as well. The 2016 used at $22k is quite a bargain vs $42k new. I drive quite a bit and the 2016 tells you to pull over and rest a nice convenience. Wheel tilts better on 2016 vs 2014. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse