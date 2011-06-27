Estimated values
2003 BMW 7 Series 745Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,641
|$3,632
|$4,180
|Clean
|$2,344
|$3,230
|$3,717
|Average
|$1,751
|$2,426
|$2,790
|Rough
|$1,158
|$1,622
|$1,863
Estimated values
2003 BMW 7 Series 760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,371
|$5,346
|$5,894
|Clean
|$3,880
|$4,754
|$5,241
|Average
|$2,899
|$3,571
|$3,934
|Rough
|$1,917
|$2,387
|$2,627
Estimated values
2003 BMW 7 Series 745i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,517
|$3,429
|$3,934
|Clean
|$2,235
|$3,050
|$3,498
|Average
|$1,669
|$2,291
|$2,625
|Rough
|$1,104
|$1,532
|$1,753