Estimated values
1994 BMW 5 Series 540i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,404
|$2,673
|$3,365
|Clean
|$1,250
|$2,387
|$3,006
|Average
|$943
|$1,815
|$2,286
|Rough
|$635
|$1,244
|$1,567
Estimated values
1994 BMW 5 Series 530i 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,151
|$1,608
|$1,860
|Clean
|$1,025
|$1,436
|$1,662
|Average
|$773
|$1,092
|$1,264
|Rough
|$521
|$748
|$866
Estimated values
1994 BMW 5 Series 530i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$666
|$1,228
|$1,534
|Clean
|$593
|$1,097
|$1,370
|Average
|$447
|$834
|$1,042
|Rough
|$301
|$571
|$714
Estimated values
1994 BMW 5 Series 525i 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$517
|$1,177
|$1,534
|Clean
|$461
|$1,051
|$1,370
|Average
|$347
|$799
|$1,042
|Rough
|$234
|$547
|$714
Estimated values
1994 BMW 5 Series 525i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$529
|$1,181
|$1,534
|Clean
|$471
|$1,054
|$1,370
|Average
|$355
|$802
|$1,042
|Rough
|$239
|$549
|$714