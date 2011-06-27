Estimated values
2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,640
|$41,597
|$44,004
|Clean
|$38,926
|$40,837
|$43,183
|Average
|$37,497
|$39,318
|$41,543
|Rough
|$36,069
|$37,798
|$39,902
Estimated values
2019 BMW 3 Series 330i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,687
|$32,370
|$34,440
|Clean
|$30,134
|$31,778
|$33,798
|Average
|$29,028
|$30,596
|$32,514
|Rough
|$27,923
|$29,414
|$31,230
Estimated values
2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,370
|$34,094
|$36,213
|Clean
|$31,787
|$33,471
|$35,538
|Average
|$30,620
|$32,226
|$34,188
|Rough
|$29,454
|$30,980
|$32,838