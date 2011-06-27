Estimated values
2007 BMW 6 Series 650i 2dr Convertible (4.8L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,926
|$11,646
|$13,287
|Clean
|$8,176
|$10,684
|$12,152
|Average
|$6,677
|$8,759
|$9,881
|Rough
|$5,178
|$6,834
|$7,610
Estimated values
2007 BMW 6 Series 650i 2dr Coupe (4.8L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,979
|$10,407
|$11,871
|Clean
|$7,309
|$9,547
|$10,856
|Average
|$5,969
|$7,827
|$8,827
|Rough
|$4,629
|$6,107
|$6,799