Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
4Runner SUV
SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$44,771*
Total Cash Price
$35,201
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$45,666*
Total Cash Price
$35,905
SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$61,336*
Total Cash Price
$48,225
TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$63,127*
Total Cash Price
$49,633
TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$61,784*
Total Cash Price
$48,577
SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$46,562*
Total Cash Price
$36,609
SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$64,918*
Total Cash Price
$51,041
Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$44,771*
Total Cash Price
$35,201
TRD OFF-ROAD 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$50,591*
Total Cash Price
$39,777
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 4Runner SUV SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$3,939
|Maintenance
|$425
|$1,929
|$1,085
|$891
|$2,267
|$6,597
|Repairs
|$277
|$404
|$472
|$551
|$645
|$2,349
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,882
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,066
|Financing
|$1,893
|$1,523
|$1,127
|$705
|$255
|$5,503
|Depreciation
|$6,107
|$2,536
|$2,273
|$2,090
|$1,934
|$14,940
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,092
|$9,021
|$7,664
|$7,024
|$7,970
|$44,771
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 4Runner SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$779
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$4,018
|Maintenance
|$434
|$1,968
|$1,107
|$909
|$2,312
|$6,729
|Repairs
|$283
|$412
|$481
|$562
|$658
|$2,396
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,920
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,107
|Financing
|$1,931
|$1,553
|$1,150
|$719
|$260
|$5,613
|Depreciation
|$6,229
|$2,587
|$2,318
|$2,132
|$1,973
|$15,239
|Fuel
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$9,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,354
|$9,201
|$7,817
|$7,164
|$8,129
|$45,666
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 4Runner SUV SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$5,396
|Maintenance
|$582
|$2,643
|$1,486
|$1,221
|$3,106
|$9,038
|Repairs
|$379
|$553
|$647
|$755
|$884
|$3,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,578
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,830
|Financing
|$2,593
|$2,087
|$1,544
|$966
|$349
|$7,539
|Depreciation
|$8,367
|$3,474
|$3,114
|$2,863
|$2,650
|$20,468
|Fuel
|$2,419
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$12,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,936
|$12,359
|$10,500
|$9,623
|$10,919
|$61,336
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 4Runner SUV TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$5,554
|Maintenance
|$599
|$2,720
|$1,530
|$1,256
|$3,196
|$9,302
|Repairs
|$391
|$570
|$666
|$777
|$909
|$3,312
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,654
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,913
|Financing
|$2,669
|$2,147
|$1,589
|$994
|$360
|$7,759
|Depreciation
|$8,611
|$3,576
|$3,205
|$2,947
|$2,727
|$21,065
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,460
|$12,720
|$10,806
|$9,904
|$11,238
|$63,127
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 4Runner SUV TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$5,436
|Maintenance
|$587
|$2,662
|$1,497
|$1,230
|$3,128
|$9,104
|Repairs
|$382
|$558
|$651
|$760
|$890
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,597
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,851
|Financing
|$2,612
|$2,102
|$1,555
|$973
|$352
|$7,594
|Depreciation
|$8,428
|$3,500
|$3,137
|$2,884
|$2,669
|$20,617
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$12,940
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,067
|$12,449
|$10,576
|$9,693
|$10,999
|$61,784
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 4Runner SUV SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$4,097
|Maintenance
|$442
|$2,006
|$1,128
|$927
|$2,358
|$6,861
|Repairs
|$288
|$420
|$491
|$573
|$671
|$2,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,957
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,149
|Financing
|$1,969
|$1,584
|$1,172
|$733
|$265
|$5,723
|Depreciation
|$6,351
|$2,637
|$2,364
|$2,174
|$2,011
|$15,538
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,616
|$9,382
|$7,971
|$7,305
|$8,289
|$46,562
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 4Runner SUV SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,211
|$5,712
|Maintenance
|$616
|$2,797
|$1,573
|$1,292
|$3,287
|$9,566
|Repairs
|$402
|$586
|$684
|$799
|$935
|$3,406
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,729
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,996
|Financing
|$2,745
|$2,208
|$1,634
|$1,022
|$370
|$7,979
|Depreciation
|$8,855
|$3,677
|$3,296
|$3,031
|$2,804
|$21,663
|Fuel
|$2,561
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$13,597
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,983
|$13,080
|$11,113
|$10,185
|$11,557
|$64,918
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 4Runner SUV Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$3,939
|Maintenance
|$425
|$1,929
|$1,085
|$891
|$2,267
|$6,597
|Repairs
|$277
|$404
|$472
|$551
|$645
|$2,349
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,882
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,066
|Financing
|$1,893
|$1,523
|$1,127
|$705
|$255
|$5,503
|Depreciation
|$6,107
|$2,536
|$2,273
|$2,090
|$1,934
|$14,940
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,092
|$9,021
|$7,664
|$7,024
|$7,970
|$44,771
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 4Runner SUV TRD OFF-ROAD 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$838
|$863
|$889
|$916
|$944
|$4,451
|Maintenance
|$480
|$2,180
|$1,226
|$1,007
|$2,562
|$7,455
|Repairs
|$313
|$457
|$533
|$623
|$729
|$2,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,127
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,335
|Financing
|$2,139
|$1,721
|$1,274
|$797
|$288
|$6,218
|Depreciation
|$6,901
|$2,866
|$2,568
|$2,362
|$2,185
|$16,882
|Fuel
|$1,996
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$10,596
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,794
|$10,194
|$8,660
|$7,937
|$9,006
|$50,591
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 4Runner
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Toyota 4Runner in Virginia is:not available
