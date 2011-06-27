Used 2009 Toyota 4Runner Consumer Reviews

2009 SR5 4Runner .. One word , AWESOME !! Danielle , 02/28/2016 SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The 4Runner is a wonderful vehicle. Looks great, handles great, super comfy. Rides like a very comfortable tank. It's very safe and rugged. Awesome in the snow and mud. If you take care of it, it'll take care of you. For a LONG , LONG time !!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Disappointed zazoux , 02/03/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I could not agree more with Jeef's review: something is seriously wrong with the transmission. When I get off the gas, the car shifts down, and instead of coasting along, the increased rpm slows it down. It actually shifts into first gear at as much as 14 mph, leading to a jerky bounce when you re-accelerate, only to immediately notice its mistake and shift into the (also very short) second gear. Bottom line, this nervous transmission actually makes the car quite annoying to drive. Other gripes: The car is overall too smart for it's own good: it won't let you turn off the air intake when in defog mode (think school bus). Also annoying: the 4WD does not engage (or disengage) when you need it.

Needs new transmission Jeef B , 12/30/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Overall I think this 4runner is a good performing SUV. Handles good and everything works as promised except for the transmission. When I slow down for a turn or a stop sign, (while not coming to a complete stop) then step on the throttle the transmission hunts for a gear and the engine revs until the gear is found. This is very annoying because it happens all the time. The dealer says this is normal. If I would have experienced this during the test drive, I would never have bought this vehicle. I am going to suffer with this until the warranty is up then I will get something new. Normally I keep my cars close to 10 years like my previous 1999 4runner which I wish I still had.

annoying transmission bump kj23 , 01/20/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought late in season and have had it for 2 years now. Truck drives and handles well. Fuel mileage better than expected. Only complaints are for an upscale truck many little things left off, ex:no vanity lights, no power seats silly heat/ac controls. But the most annoying is a bump you feel after you stop and let your foot off the brake. It feels as if you are bumped from behind. It has been to the dealer many times hoping they will come up with a fix but no luck yet. The dealer is aware of problem, they call it differential backlash and it is a design defect. In the long run it cannot be good for transmission or my sanity. I am trading truck for another make any day now. Stay away.