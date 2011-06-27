Used 1998 Toyota 4Runner SUV Consumer Reviews

Most favorite vehicle I have had-14 years and counting. 4runney98 , 10/04/2011 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought this 4runner new and just hated the 33K plus change sticker but have never regretted the purchase. It has around 114K miles and is just as tight as it was the day I bought it. It is easy to drive and I think the perfect size and does everything well. I can tow, take a trip, or buzz around town comfortably. It just feels like it will run for ever. I considered a new 4runner 2010 or newer but after reading the reviews on Edmunds have decided to keep what I've got. Newer models do not have the quality of other generations. If you can find one of these in good condition-buy it. Report Abuse

Good, Dependable SUV RSL , 12/01/2006 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle in August 1998 and have put over 113,000 miles on it since then. Overall, it has been a reliable SUV. The fit and finish are still excellent after 8 years of ownership. Mechanically, the car has been virtually maintenance free. My only significant complaints are the stereo and the power antenna. I had the stereo replaced 3 separate times. The power antenna was replaced twice. Gas mileage averages about 15 in the city and 20 on the highway. Power is only adequate. I still get compliments on this vehicle 8+ years later. The paint and overall look still is appealing. I would highly recommend this SUV to anyone looking for a highly reliable SUV.

I miss it joetyler69 , 06/18/2011 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I had my 4runner for a little over a year, and i just recently lost it to a telephone pole... this car was great to me. it was powerful, fun and east to drive. i didnt have one complaint. it even saved my life in the wreck. i put a new meaning to wrapping a car around a telephone pole. the highway patrol declared me dead as soon as they arrived cause they didnt believe anyone could have survived anything like that. but the 4runner saved me. i was trapped and had to wait to be cut out of the car, but i will always be grateful i wrecked in that car. cause nothing else could have protected me like it did

Over 400,000 Roman , 08/28/2010 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I finally gave up my 1998 4Runner this week. I had 433,000 miles on the car and drove it for 10 years. This was one reliable vehicle. I traded it in for a 2006 4Runner limited with a V8. I don't expect it to last as long but I hope to get 10 good years out of the car.