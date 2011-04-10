Used 1998 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

I bought this 4runner new and just hated the 33K plus change sticker but have never regretted the purchase. It has around 114K miles and is just as tight as it was the day I bought it. It is easy to drive and I think the perfect size and does everything well. I can tow, take a trip, or buzz around town comfortably. It just feels like it will run for ever. I considered a new 4runner 2010 or newer but after reading the reviews on Edmunds have decided to keep what I've got. Newer models do not have the quality of other generations. If you can find one of these in good condition-buy it.

