Used 1998 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me
2,806 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 181,341 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 226,803 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$4,749$2,498 Below Market
- 250,562 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,695$4,887 Below Market
- 196,270 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,995
- 292,641 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,150
- 234,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,000
- 209,790 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990
- 245,613 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
- 154,329 miles
$13,995
- 230,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$7,199
- 282,320 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$9,988
- 246,275 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,290
- 272,476 miles
$4,900
- 230,121 miles
$3,250
- 280,229 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,963
- 161,670 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,600$4,247 Below Market
- 174,082 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,583$2,033 Below Market
- 437,709 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,998$699 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota 4Runner searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota 4Runner
Read recent reviews for the Toyota 4Runner
Write a reviewSee all 97 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.797 Reviews
Report abuse
4runney98,10/04/2011
I bought this 4runner new and just hated the 33K plus change sticker but have never regretted the purchase. It has around 114K miles and is just as tight as it was the day I bought it. It is easy to drive and I think the perfect size and does everything well. I can tow, take a trip, or buzz around town comfortably. It just feels like it will run for ever. I considered a new 4runner 2010 or newer but after reading the reviews on Edmunds have decided to keep what I've got. Newer models do not have the quality of other generations. If you can find one of these in good condition-buy it.
Related Toyota 4Runner info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid Naperville IL
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Gilbert AZ
- Used Toyota Camry San Jose CA
- Used Toyota C-HR Albuquerque NM
- Used Toyota C-HR Virginia Beach VA
- Used Toyota GR Supra Charlotte NC
- Used Toyota Corolla Mobile AL
- Used Toyota Corolla Roanoke VA
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Peoria IL
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Orlando FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota RAV4 2013 Worcester MA
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2018 Providence RI
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011 Everett WA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS