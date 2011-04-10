Used 1998 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

  • 1998 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    1998 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    181,341 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    226,803 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $4,749

    $2,498 Below Market
    Details
  • 1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    250,562 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,695

    $4,887 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    196,270 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,995

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    292,641 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,150

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited
    used

    1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    234,748 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,000

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    209,790 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,990

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited
    used

    1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    245,613 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    154,329 miles

    $13,995

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited
    used

    1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    230,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $7,199

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    282,320 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,988

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited
    used

    1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    246,275 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,290

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    272,476 miles

    $4,900

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    230,121 miles

    $3,250

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    280,229 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,963

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    161,670 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,600

    $4,247 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    174,082 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,583

    $2,033 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    437,709 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,998

    $699 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota 4Runner searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota 4Runner

Read recent reviews for the Toyota 4Runner
Overall Consumer Rating
4.797 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 97 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (4%)
Most favorite vehicle I have had-14 years and counting.
4runney98,10/04/2011
I bought this 4runner new and just hated the 33K plus change sticker but have never regretted the purchase. It has around 114K miles and is just as tight as it was the day I bought it. It is easy to drive and I think the perfect size and does everything well. I can tow, take a trip, or buzz around town comfortably. It just feels like it will run for ever. I considered a new 4runner 2010 or newer but after reading the reviews on Edmunds have decided to keep what I've got. Newer models do not have the quality of other generations. If you can find one of these in good condition-buy it.
Report abuse
